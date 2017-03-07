Announcing EagleView® OnSite™ - Bringing the Property to the Adjuster

EagleView Technology Corporation (“EagleView®”), a leading technology provider of aerial imagery, data analytics and GIS solutions, today announces a new comprehensive virtual inspection solution for the Property and Casualty Insurance market that enables remote claim adjusting.

EagleView OnSite™ is a fully integrated and comprehensive solution including imagery, data, analytics and software components that may be mixed and matched by insurance carriers to fit their desired workflow. This new solution delivers high-resolution imagery, from multiple camera sources, directly to the adjuster’s desk following a weather event anywhere in the country.

"For many years, EagleView has been trusted by the insurance industry to provide accurate measurement reports and high-resolution imagery for underwriting and claims purposes,” said Rishi Daga, President of EagleView. “We are very pleased to introduce our newest product, EagleView OnSite, a post-event solution utilizing ultra-high-resolution imagery captured by drones, planes or our EagleView OnSite Solutions™ team. EagleView OnSite brings the property to the adjuster; it's the most efficient product available for claim handling.”

EagleView continues to refine its claim adjusting solution by improving and broadening its image capture capabilities and automating image processing algorithms.

“We are uniquely positioned to create and deliver EagleView OnSite, requiring deep experience in aerial imaging, Geomatics, imaging science and advanced software development,” stated Frank Giuffrida, Executive Vice President and Chief Engineer at EagleView. “No other provider in our space blends these diverse disciplines the way we do. In addition, our research team continues to refine automated damage detection, which will add even more value for customers, combining accuracy, speed and scale."

For more information, please email sales(at)eagleview(dot)com.

XXX

About EagleView

EagleView® is the unparalleled provider of aerial imagery, data analytics, property data, and GIS solutions for government, infrastructure, and commercial sectors. The patented Pictometry® imagery solutions answer questions related to millions of residential and commercial properties, saving individuals time and money while also reducing exposure to risk. EagleView provides access to its orthogonal and oblique aerial imagery, 3D models, interior mapping solution, and measurement and analytical tools through proprietary software as well as integrations for assessment, GIS, public safety, and other industries. For more information, contact (866) 659-8439 or visit http://www.eagleview.com.