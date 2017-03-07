HNTB's Taiwo Jaiyeoba serves as the firm's COMTO ambassador to maximize chapter involvement and support programs nationwide. Working together, we can positively impact the needs of minority professionals and exceed client goals for minority business enterprise/disadvantaged business enterprise.

HNTB Corporation continues its work with the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials to support opportunities and maximize participation in the transportation industry for minority individuals, businesses and communities of color. As a 2017 Industry Partner, HNTB will support COMTO’s ongoing activity in advocacy, information sharing, training, education and professional development.

“COMTO is a tremendous organization and HNTB is honored to be an Industry Partner for 2017,” said Diana Mendes, AICP, HNTB national transit/rail market sector leader and senior vice president. “Our firm has been involved with COMTO for many years, but this increased commitment level demonstrates HNTB’s dedication to furthering COMTO’s mission to pair the best teaming partners with transportation agencies. My colleague, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, will serve as HNTB’s COMTO ambassador to maximize chapter involvement and support programs nationwide.”

“HNTB is eager to support the success of COMTO’s outstanding multimodal initiatives, including Women Who Move the Nation, the CITY Intern Program, National Meeting and Training Conference, and the Executive Training series,” said Jaiyeoba, HNTB regional business development manager and associate vice president. “We value the perspectives, solutions and ideas that come from a diverse workforce. Working together, we can positively impact the needs of minority professionals and exceed client goals for minority business enterprise/disadvantaged business enterprise.”

Later this month, HNTB will have a significant presence at the 6th annual Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation Awards, including hosting several transportation clients and special guests. The signature event will honor 11 influential women in the transportation industry. It takes place March 15 in Washington, D.C.

“We extend our congratulations and appreciation to all this year’s honorees at the Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation Awards,” Mendes said. “All of them can be proud of what they’ve done to lead and advance America’s transportation industry.”

HNTB’s commitment to diversity includes supporting the growth and success of the small and disadvantaged consulting community. As a leader in addressing transportation industry challenges, HNTB created a structured, 12-month Partners Program that mentors DBEs. Dozens of companies have participated in the program since its inception in 2009.

Since its founding over a century ago, the firm has built lasting business relationships through continuous development and engagement of minority and small businesses as partners. By encouraging diversity in perspectives, cultures and backgrounds, HNTB provides unique value-added solutions and options that rewards clients, employees and suppliers.

