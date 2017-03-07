Hickory Global Partners Announces New Strategic Alliance with Gogo

We are very excited to have partnered with Gogo. This new partnership will allow our agency membership to help their corporate clients save money,” said Chris Dane, President of Hickory Global Partners.

HICKORY GLOBAL PARTNERS ("HICKORY”; http://www.HickoryTravel.com, a travel management services company providing innovative service, distribution and technology to its network of travel agency and supplier partners, announced today a new partnership agreement with Gogo, the leading global provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation.

HICKORY is the first travel management services company to partner with Gogo in this space, further demonstrating the company’s thought leadership throughout the industry. The agreement makes Gogo HICKORY’s newest preferred partner while displaying HICKORY’s strategic drive to lead the travel industry and their membership to greater profitability.

"We are very excited to have partnered with Gogo. This new partnership will allow our agency membership to help their corporate clients save money,” said Chris Dane, President of Hickory Global Partners. "In a world where it is imperative that we are always connected, our strategic alliance with Gogo means that our agency members can present this cost-savings solution to their corporate clients to positively impact their bottom lines,” continued Dane.

Gogo Inflight Sabre Red App: How It Works

This App allows Sabre travel agents to know which flights are Gogo enabled and to promote selling Gogo inflight internet at a discounted preflight price. The agent can sell up to 10 passes at a time as well as allows for a third-party to purchase on behalf of the traveler for gifting or customer goodwill. These passes can be sold with an itinerary or as a standalone sale. An OTH segment is created to track the sale of the agency and then the traveler receives an email receipt for the purchase and the pass is provisioned into their Gogo account (linked to their email address).

“We know that passengers demand inflight connectivity to be an integral part of the travel experience,” said Jon Cobin, Gogo’s chief commercial officer. “HICKORY’s travel agents can now offer their customers our leading inflight Wi-Fi technology with the integration of our services in the travel arrangement process.”

HICKORY Member Benefits

The Sabre All-Day Pass will provide HICKORY members up to 50% savings for their travelers compared to the Inflight All-Day Pass purchase. This pass provides 24 continuous hours of inflight internet access on participating airline partners’ Gogo-equipped flights, between airports within the U.S., Canada & Mexico, where network coverage is available. In providing a recurrently growing variety of tools to its travel agency network – with Gogo being the latest addition – HICKORY is producing on its mission to deliver mutually valuable relationships with its travel agency membership and supplier partners alike.

About HICKORY - Hickory Global Partners, An INTRAVEL Company

HICKORY’s unique approach focuses on return on investment for agency and supplier partners alike, guaranteeing them a positive ROI. Its visionary hotel incentive program, a robust and one-of-a-kind air program, a car rental program, and 24/7 support products make HICKORY an important strategic partner to travel agencies. Proprietary, innovative tools designed to share data with agency partners enable agencies to make better, faster decisions – thus driving more revenue. Supplier partners benefit from measurable results and extensive distribution and marketing opportunities across the HICKORY global network, while Hotel partners gain access to a reporting platform that illustrates booking trends across the HICKORY agency network. For more information, please visit

http://www.HickoryTravel.com.

About Gogo

With more than two decades of experience, Gogo is the leading global provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. Gogo connects aircraft, providing its airlines partners with the world's most powerful network and platform to help optimize their operations. Gogo's superior technologies, best-in-class service, and global reach help planes fly smarter, airlines partners perform better, and their passengers travel happier.

Today, Gogo has partnerships with 16 commercial airlines and has installed in-flight connectivity technology on more than 2,900 commercial aircraft. More than 4,200 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world's largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo has more than 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. Connect with us at http://www.gogoair.com and http://www.business.gogoair.com.