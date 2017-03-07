We believe you'll notice a difference between our meals and others on the market after only one bite. We use only the finest ingredients and work hard to ensure that every bite is packed with flavor.

Blake’s All Natural Foods, a New England institution and one of the fastest growing frozen brands in the natural channel, will showcase a selection of its newest and top-selling pot pies at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. The brand will offer tastes of its delicious lineup of meals at the tradeshow in Anaheim, CA, March 10-12, at Booth #5640.

Best known as the brand bringing organic and natural comfort food to the freezer aisle, Blake’s continues to set the standard for excellence within frozen foods with made-from-scratch meals, always prepared in small batches using only the finest all natural and organic ingredients. Blake’s debuted its new Turkey Pot Pie and Beef Pot Pie in June of last year, and this year’s Expo West attendees will get a taste of the meals in addition to the brand’s top-selling Chicken Pot Pie and Shepherd’s Pie. Attendees will also get a first look at two new all-natural and gluten-free meals planned to launch this spring: Turkey Shepherd’s Pie and Turkey & Bacon Cottage Pie.

Blake’s will showcase the following meals at Expo West:

Turkey Pot Pie made with antibiotic and hormone-free white meat turkey, garden vegetables, red-skin potatoes, Blake’s signature turkey gravy and a delicious flaky crust.

Beef Pot Pie featuring antibiotic and hormone-free beef, hearty vegetables, potatoes, made from scratch gravy and a flaky crust.

Chicken Pot Pie made with antibiotic and hormone-free white meat chicken, garden vegetables, potatoes and Blake’s signature gravy, with a flakey crust.

Shepherd’s Pie this gluten-free meal features moist, antibiotic and hormone-free ground beef, organic corn, and topped with made from scratch mashed potatoes.

“We’re excited to sample the delicious lineup of meals we have planned for this year, including our newest Turkey and Beef Pot Pies,” said Rob Johnson, Senior Brand Manager at Blake’s. “We believe you’ll notice a difference between our meals and others on the market after only one bite. We use only the finest ingredients and work hard to ensure that every bite is packed with flavor. We will also be giving a sneak peek of our two new meals that will be debuting later this spring, both of which show our renewed commitment to Blake’s and it’s turkey heritage.”

For more information about Blake’s All Natural, please visit: http://www.blakesallnatural.com, or stop by Booth #5640 at Expo West.

Blake’s All Natural Foods is a fourth generation company located in Concord, New Hampshire. All Blake’s meals are made completely from scratch in small batches using the finest organic and natural ingredients. Blake’s All Natural Foods include organic and gluten-free, dairy-free options, such as their Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie. Other offerings include their classic Chicken Pot Pie, Shepherd’s Pie, Chicken Marsala with Pasta. Their meals are available in over 9,000 stores nationwide. Blake’s has grown exponentially since they started in 1929 yet they still operate from the same principle: to provide consumers with convenient and healthy made-from-scratch meals, just like mom used to make.

To learn more about Blake’s All Natural Foods, please visit http://www.blakesallnatural.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @BlakesNatural or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BlakesAllNaturalFoods