The upscale boutique located in Laguna Hills, announces its grand opening on April 1, 2017. Kasey-Z is a unique women's luxury heel designed by Jennifer Zemp. Jennifer Zemp is filling the void for innovative fashion that stays true to being unique.

Ron Zemp is the creator and director of marketing for Kasey-Z shoes. Ron Zemp states "The looks are young and on trend. This is a perfect higher end shopping destination for the fashion forward yet sophisticated shopper."

Owner Jennifer Zemp's direction for Kasey-Z shoes is to have an eclectic mix of heels for the elite shopper. The mission of her passion project is to give another option for the more mature crowd who is tired of the mainstream mall retailers and are looking for something new.

"I am thrilled to debut my new boutique. After years in the fashion industry, this has been my dream come true," said Jennifer Zemp and Ron Zemp, owners of Kasey-Z shoes. "I have assembled my favorite fashion ideas, passion, and creativity in every heel," she continued.

The grand opening party will be held from 6-9pm on April 1, 2017.

About Kasey-Z Shoes by Jennifer Zemp

Encompassing the style of the California woman, Kasey-Z showcases an innovative yet timeless look all while staying true to her unique, upscale look on fashion that impassions owners Ron and Jennifer Zemp.

Kasey-Z shoes was conceived by fashion maven Jennifer Zemp. Gaining a deep industry expertise after spending many years with her husband Ron Zemp managing contemporary and multi-million dollar companies in the Los Angeles fashion district, the creation of Kasey-Z boutique was an intrinsic next step and a lifelong dream project.

Recently relocating to her hometown of Laguna Hills, CA, Jennifer and Ron immediately saw the need for a true unique upscale shoe boutique.

Specializing in both international and local clients, the Zemp's are dedicated to delivering special and unique statement heels to your wardrobe that can translate into any occasion. Whether you're spending a day at the beach, an afternoon shopping, or a night on the town, the heel you need, can be found at Kasey-Z shoes. For more information visit http://www.ronjenniferzemp.com Phone: (949) 586-8283 Address: 24155 Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 email info(at)ronjenniferzemp.com