This new flooring provides many options outside of “wall-to-wall” flooring. Custom printed flooring works well to accent or highlight points of interest throughout a space, because it can also be cut into custom shapes.

The Trade Group is revolutionizing trade show exhibit design and branded spaces with the launch of their printed flooring.

Printed flooring can serve an unlimited number of branding and functional purposes, because just about anything can be printed on the flooring. In other words, anything that can be printed on a hanging graphic – even photos – can be printed on flooring, thanks to The Trade Group’s VUTEk hybrid, flatbed printer, which prints on materials up to 2” thick.

Up the WOW factor in branded spaces with printed flooring:

Branding. One key goal is to create an immersive environment with 360 degrees of branding. Along with custom graphics and signage, printed flooring can help reinforce branding from the floor up. This really allows companies to maximize every inch of a branded space.

For example, a large section of colorful, printed, branded flooring runs front to back through the center of The Trade Group’s new METALLI® Milan modular trade show display, which definitely adds the WOW factor.

Wayfinding. Printed flooring can be used as an inviting entryway to draw visitors into a space or pathways with visual cues to serve in a wayfinding capacity. This helps guests to easily find their way through a space or follow a specific, sequential path.

Educating. Product/service information can also be printed on flooring. One option would be to encircle a product display with cutout flooring imprinted with the product name and other information.

As an example, if a company sells bicycles, a bike could be displayed on top of flooring printed with product information, instead of placing the bike on a platform with supplemental signage. Not only can this save space and reduce clutter, this option also simplifies setup.

The Trade Group’s printed flooring not only looks great, it’s durable, too.

The Trade Group’s printed flooring is constructed of a durable vinyl that has a slight texture on the surface (similar to the surface of a basketball). The use of texture is intentional, as it helps extend the life of the flooring, because it can withstand heavy foot traffic, high heels and even the occasional forklift.

Plus any scratches or abrasions that do occur are much less noticeable than they would be on a smooth, glossy surface. That means this flooring can take plenty of abuse before it shows noticeable signs of wear and tear.

It’s also designed for comfort and to roll up easily for storage and shipping. The flooring is fitted with dense padding on the underside, so staff and guests will feel comfortable when walking around the space.

