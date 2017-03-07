TalentGuard Inc., today announced that Microsoft’s Translator technology powers translation features across TalentGuard’s product suite including Performance, Career Pathing, Succession Planning, Certification Tracking and 360 Feedback.

Language barriers present one of the biggest challenges to rapid deployment of software among global companies. TalentGuard’s customers now have the option of using multiple languages across a single SaaS instance thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and machine translation.

“TalentGuard continues on the path of technological innovation and excellence to help our clients succeed with global communication, analytics and reporting,” said Frank Ginac, Chief Technology Officer at TalentGuard. “Offering neural network based translations in our software helps employers build a globally-integrated enterprise that consistently develops, deploys and engages talent based on best practices without the added costs and complexity of managing multiple localized versions of product and content. It provides a cost effective and efficient means to bridge the language divide.”

About TalentGuard, Inc.

TalentGuard is a global provider of competency-based talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. Our cloud-based software suite is unmatched in its ability to engage and retain employees. Our integrated technology helps organizations automate performance management, 360 degree feedback, career pathing, succession planning, individual development planning and certification tracking. TalentGuard also helps improve business outcomes with our extended network of credentialed career coaches, training programs and content.

Through its network of trusted integration partners, TalentGuard is seamlessly integrated with the broader HCM ecosystem including HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Compensation Planning and Learning Management. For more information visit http://www.talentguard.com.