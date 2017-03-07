National Home Sleep Testing By relentlessly pursuing innovative technologies, our mission is to minimize barriers to airway treatment and help patients live better lives.

Sleeptest.com is now offering safe and secure means of diagnosing Obstructive Sleep Apnea, through their new home sleep test service. Experts at Sleeptest.com are bridging the gap between patient diagnosis and treatment, allowing dentists and physicians to focus on patient care.

Benefits of the new service include minimizing risk of losing patients during referral or testing process. This is enhanced with a complimentary verification of benefits, along with sleep test device shipment and retrieval, and then completed with results and recommendation from a board certified sleep physician. Co-Founder of Sleeptest.com, Ryan Javanbakht, and his team are honored to launch this national home sleep test service built from what he calls, “the inside out”. He states, “We now have a medical model that will enhance the delivery of care in the sleep industry by focusing on a patient centric model.”

SleepTest.com provides a safe and easy HIPAA compliant portal offering professionals instant access to protected patient health information. Javanbakht remarks, “By relentlessly pursuing innovative technologies, our mission is to minimize barriers to airway treatment and help patients live better lives.”

For more information, please visit SleepTest.com or simply call 1-800-SLEEPTEST.