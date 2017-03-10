We are so pleased to bring our signature New York-style thin-crust back to the Northeast," said Matt Andrew, Founder and CEO of Uncle Maddio's Pizza.

Leading fast-casual create-your-own pizza restaurant Uncle Maddio’s Pizza opens its first Northeast restaurant in New Jersey on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 346 NJ East 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Franchisee partners Ben Perez-Ringus and Dipen Desai are opening the restaurant with plans to bring two more Uncle Maddio’s Pizza restaurants to New Jersey by 2018. Though an Atlanta-based brand, Uncle Maddio’s is New York-style pizza that uses an original thin-crust recipe acquired from a mom-and-pop pizza maker in Brooklyn back in 2008 when Uncle Maddio’s Pizza was founded.

To mark the occasion, Uncle Maddio’s will serve free 9-inch, create-your-own, three-topping pizza to guests in line from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Guests will have the chance to win a year of free pizza (52 weeks) by purchasing a $5 raffle ticket, with all money going to SOS No Kid Hungry, a campaign of non-profit organization Share Our Strength. All pizzas made during training period (approximately 1,000 pies) will be donated to local charity.

What: Grand Opening Celebration of the first Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in New Jersey

When: MARCH 11, 2017

Where: 346 NJ East 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936 near Verizon and Party city

Celebration activities include:



Free 9-inch, three-topping pizza giveaway from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11

Enter the $5 raffle (benefiting SOS No Kid Hungry) for the chance to win a year of free pizza

Sign up for the loyalty program and get a free pizza and great offers

Uncle Maddio’s is a next generation pizza restaurant that lets guests create their own pizza exactly how they want it, cooked in fast baked ovens and served to their tables in under eight minutes. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a delicious gluten-free option, and 48 toppings, including seven sauces, 27 vegetables and 15 meats. Everything is fresh, from the pizza dough and sauce that’s made in-store each day to the wide variety of veggies. For guests looking to expand their pizza horizons, Uncle Maddio’s also offers signature pizzas ranging from the meaty Big Max to the Steak & Blue. Create-your-own salads and toasted Foldwich ™ sandwiches round out the Italian-inspired menu.

Ben Perez-Ringus will serve as the operating partner of the restaurants. Ben has 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and started his career at McDonald’s when he was only 14-years-old. After promotions at McDonald’s, he went on to work for a multi-unit franchise group and was a district manager for Arby’s and Burger King restaurants. It was during that time he met Dipen Desai.

“After trying the pizza and meeting with the Uncle Maddio’s executive team, I knew it would be a great concept to bring to New Jersey,” said Ben Perez-Ringus, Uncle Maddio’s franchise partner. “Because it is New York-style pizza by way of Atlanta, I am confident the pizza will meet the expectations of everyone who comes through our doors.”

Ben’s partner Dipen is an established multi-unit franchisees of three Roy Rogers stores and recently opened the first Huddle House franchise, an Atlanta-based brand like Uncle Maddio’s, in New Jersey. The franchise partners have joined the Morristown Chamber of Commerce. Ben and Dipen already have several plans in the works to support local community activities.

“Opening our first New Jersey restaurant is a big milestone for our company,” said Matt Andrew, CEO of Uncle Maddio’s. “We are so pleased to bring our signature New York-style thin-crust back to the Northeast, an area that offers us a big opportunity to expand. We hope this restaurant in East Hanover, New Jersey is the first of many more Uncle Maddio’s in New Jersey and beyond.”

Since launching in 2008, Uncle Maddio's has signed franchise agreements with 67 different entities in 18 states. Many of Uncle Maddio's franchisees have previous multi-unit experience with Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Burger King, Krystal, Papa John's, Domino's and Golden Corral. Uncle Maddio's is on track to have 150 restaurants open in five years.

About Uncle Maddio's Pizza

With more than 1,350 Pizza Makers making more than 5,000,000 pizzas a year, Uncle Maddio's Pizza is category leader of the create-your-own, fast casual pizza restaurants. Opening 50 locations in 15 states, Uncle Maddio's has more than 150 units in development. Uncle Maddio's pizzas are customizable, made-to-order, and served up fast for about $8. With four pizza sizes, three types of crusts (including gluten free), seven sauces and 48 fresh toppings, Uncle Maddio's has the freshest and largest menu in the category. The restaurant's unique fast bake ovens offer the most throughput in the industry and can produce 200 pizzas per hour. Uncle Maddio's also serves Foldwiches™ and salads. Uncle Maddio's 'Served with Love' philosophy and is a restaurant for everyone - children and families, college students, the young and the young at heart - and includes extensive community involvement. Based in Atlanta, the Uncle Maddio's management team has 50 years combined experienced in the fast-casual category.

For information on Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, visit http://www.unclemaddios.com. Interested franchisees can visit unclemaddiosfranchise.com or contact Jocelyn Blain at franchising(at)unclemaddios(dot)com.

Twitter: @UncleMaddios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unclemaddios/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/unclemaddios/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unclemaddios