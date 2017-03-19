EarthlingCloud “This is an exciting milestone for Earthling Security,” said Yusuf Ahmed, President and CEO. “We’ve put together a unique approach that reduces the time and cost for organizations to move applications to a secure and compliant cloud environment.

Earthling Security, LLC is pleased to announce that the company has launched its secure cloud hosting platform EarthlingCloud™. The EarthlingCloud™ is a managed services platform designed to host web applications within a secured cloud environment and is bundled with security operations and compliance services. The platform is now available in both Amazon Web Services (AWS) as well as Microsoft Azure.

EarthlingCloud™ supports a “Managed Compliance Meets Managed Secure Hosting” model that is delivered by a combination of the Earthling team’s expertise in compliance and accreditation management with secure cloud design, integration and security operations.

The platform provides a Compliance-as-a-Service offering that can be included with any cloud build or migration project. The offering’s service catalog includes several pre-built application stacks such as WordPress, Drupal, Secure Email, Big Data Engine and various Compliance Stacks* (HIPAA, FedRAMP, PCI etc.). The service catalog is perfect for organizations of any size to move to a secure cloud faster and cheaper. Customers have the option to utilize this service catalog with options for security, data analytics and DevOps tools which are automated and integrated in a customer’s cloud space. The EarthlingCloud™ is the perfect platform to attain regulatory compliance and certification for FedRAMP, FISMA, HIPAA and PCI.

The platform also includes a specialized offering for the federal market called FedRAMP-as-a-Service™. FedRAMP-as-a-Service™ is an automated approach to on-board applications or platforms to a FedRAMP compliant cloud environment that is pre-ready for a third-party assessment and accreditation. Offered both in Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure, this service offering includes end-to-end automated security and managed compliance which is necessary to achieve FedRAMP certification for providers and firms wanting to sell their cloud-based solutions to the government.

Solutions on the EarthlingCloud™ platform include:



Web Hosting for large and small application stacks \ workloads in a secure cloud platform

Pre-built solutions for: Secure Email, Document Management, Office365, Managed Database and Collaboration

Secure Web stacks e.g. WordPress, Drupal etc.

Secure Big Data Solutions

Hosting environments for Regulatory Compliance (FedRAMP, HIPAA, PCI, SSAE16 etc.)

Disaster Recovery Site

Services on the EarthlingCloud™ platform include:

Secure Cloud Solution Design and Migration

24/7 Security Operations Center (Scanning, Incident Analysis, Patching etc.)

24/7 Technical Support & Account Management

Complete Performance Monitoring & Alerts

Complete Cloud Compliance and Security Services

Data Backup & Restore Services

DevOps, Optimize and Automation

Cost Optimization and Management

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and Secure DevOps solutions company. Our focus is to provide tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients.

For more information about us, please visit our website: http://www.earthlingsecurity.com or contact us at:

info(at)earthlingsecurity(dot)com or 202-445-4959

For more information about EarthlingCloud™ or FedRAMP-as-a-Service™, please visit the following links:

http://www.earthlingcloud.com

http://www.fedrampaas.us