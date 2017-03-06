UHY Advisors Returns to Texas Market

UHY Advisors, Inc. (“UHY Advisors”) announces their return to the Texas market and the opening of a new office. Consultants from Berkeley Research Group, led by Norman Comstock (a former UHY managing director) and David Phillips, have joined UHY to focus on providing cybersecurity and related technology advisory services to a national client base.

“We are pleased to welcome back Norm and a team of highly skilled technology consultants to the UHY network. They bring a line of services to the table that are impeccable and most importantly, very pertinent to the changing and challenging times of technology and businesses today,” said Anthony Frabotta, UHY Advisors’ chairman and chief executive officer.

“We hope to be a trusted advisor for organizations requiring independent, experienced guidance on the secure, manageable and effective delivery of information technology services that accelerate an enterprise’s business goals,” said Norman Comstock, managing director of UHY Advisors. “We can deliver services throughout the regional UHY markets in the US.”

The UHY Houston office, located at 10613 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will serve as a center of excellence for services such as enterprise security and risk management, and IT strategy and governance.

“With the increasing need for cybersecurity services, we are very pleased to have enhanced resources to address the needs of our current and prospective clients,” stated Richard David, UHY Advisors’ chief operating officer. “Norm, David and their team bring an enormous depth of experience and talent.”

