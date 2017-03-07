Lucas Group Welcomes New Accounting Manager To Finance Department

Lucas Group I am confident Nick’s robust financial skillset and exceptional business acumen will play an integral role in reaching our financial objectives and goals

Lucas Group, the premier executive recruiting firm in North America, is pleased to announce the addition of Nick Blanchard, who recently joined the Lucas Group team as Accounting Manager. Within his role, he will be responsible for helping manage and perform daily, monthly and annual accounting tasks and initiatives, along with spearheading multiple projects and software enhancements.

“I am confident Nick’s robust financial skillset and exceptional business acumen will play an integral role in reaching our financial objectives and goals,” said Mark Hinshaw, Vice President of Finance for Lucas Group. “With more than six years of industry experience, Nick is poised to make an impactful contribution to our business, offering valuable insight to help refine our accounting programs to ensure accurate and timely reporting, as well as promoting strategic long-term financial successes.”

Blanchard, a Georgia Certified Public Accountant (CPA), brings a wealth of financial expertise and accounting knowledge, primarily in process development and improvement and financial reporting and budgeting. Previously at VMware Airwatch, he managed key accounting system operations, implemented a new company internal audit self-testing model and performed monthly invoicing, purchasing and reporting on cost-savings opportunities and project-cost accounting.

“Nick possesses the willingness, aptitude and high-level mindset to resolve operational and systematic challenges for improving accounting practices and procedures. He will be an instrumental asset to our team’s success,” said Hinshaw. “Lucas Group continues to experience consistent growth, and we need remarkable, transcendent talent to facilitate that growth.”

In addition to his professional experience, Blanchard is an active participant on the Young Professional Board (YPB) for the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse School of Accountancy and a student mentor for Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School.

Blanchard, an Alabama native, holds a Master’s of Accountancy and a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from The University of Alabama.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Lucas Group recruiters operate out of 15 offices located throughout the U.S. This allows them the opportunity for national reach coupled with expert, localized search techniques. Since 1970, Lucas Group has been working with mid-tier to Fortune 500 corporations nationwide to address critical hiring needs with transcendent talent. The team of recruiters specializes in seven practice areas: Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Manufacturing, Military Transition and Sales & Marketing. Using sophisticated search methods and innovative technology, Lucas Group recruiters are able to uncover hard-to-find talent for challenging and complex positions.

About Lucas Group

Lucas Group is North America’s premier executive search firm. Since 1970, our culture and methodologies have driven superior results. We assist clients ranging in size from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies find transcendent, executive talent; candidates fully realize their ambitions; and associates find professional success. To learn more, please visit Lucas Group at http://www.lucasgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.