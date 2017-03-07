Tanceuticals Launches “Official Self Tanner of Spring Break” Campaign

Tanceuticals, the Official Self Tanner of Spring Break Tanceuticals is proud to represent spring breakers the world over, and looks forward to helping everyone stay safe and look their best.

Each Spring, millions of students descend upon beaches, parks, and swimming pools looking to unwind and have a little fun.

For many of these revelers, a dark tan is a necessity just like a bathing suit or bikini.

But where they’re getting that tan from has changed quite a bit over the years.

In the past, before anyone knew any better, people exposed their unprotected skin to massive amounts of sunlight and UV radiation from tanning beds.

But now thanks to dermatologists, government organizations and the medical community, everyone knows there’s a better, safer way to get a natural-looking tan before heading out to the beach or pool.

And that’s through the use of self tanners, which have skyrocketed in popularity over the last 5 years.

To help get the word out, Tanceuticals has launched their “Official Self Tanner of Spring Break” campaign.

Company representative Ashley Hewitt had this to say, “Tanceuticals has long been recognized as a leader in high-quality self tanning lotions and accessories. Our self tanners are the perfect way for anyone to get a safe, natural-looking tan without the sun or tanning beds.”

Tanceuticals exploded on the scene about 3 years ago, and has become one of the larger self tanning companies in America.

It offers a full range of self tanners for the face and body depending on how much color each user desires from a light glow all the way to an ultra dark tan. Every formula produces a smooth, bronze tan that’s easy to apply, lasts 5-7 days and smells amazing.

In addition, all Tanceuticals’ products are made in the United States and are certified by PETA as cruelty-free.

It’s a perfect fit for those people looking to get a smooth, natural-looking tan before heading out to the beach or pool.

Ashley added, “Tanceuticals is proud to represent spring breakers the world over, and looks forward to helping everyone stay safe and look their best!”

More information about Tanceuticals and their award-winning self tanning products can be found on their website at http://www.Tanceuticals.com.