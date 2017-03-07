Photo by Paul Hartley, AddMedia The “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel” is an annual ceremony to honor female drivers and recognize them for their service.

Although the trucking industry continues to be a male dominated business, more women are becoming drivers, technicians, managers, and owners. The Women In Trucking Association’s mission is to encourage and support these pioneers and to help address the challenges they face as a minority.

One goal of the organization is to celebrate the success of its members. The “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel” is an annual ceremony to honor female drivers and recognize them for their service. Any female professional driver is welcome to attend and will be honored on Saturday, March 25th, at the Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The celebration begins at 11:00 am on the second floor of the South Wing (rooms C201-204) with exhibitors, music, goodie bags for the female drivers, the WIT signature chocolate fountain, and a huge tractor-trailer-shaped cake.

Ann Dyer, Senior Director, Regional Transportation for Walmart Private Fleet will address the audience. Walmart has been a supporter of the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel since 2010.

Arrow Truck Sales will be announcing a truck giveaway and how to qualify to win a late model Volvo in 2018.

The attendees will pose for the annual group photo before numerous door prizes are drawn for the female professional drivers. This year’s top prize will be a $500 gift card, five $100 gift cards, and a free registration certificate to attend the WIT’s 2017 Accelerate! Conference & Expo.

In 2004, there was a woman only truck convoy in Dronton, Netherlands that attracted 416 female professional drivers. The Women In Trucking Association would like to shatter this record at the 2017 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, and will be awarding a plaque to the carrier with the most drivers in attendance.

Be sure to mark your calendar for this year’s Salute to Women Behind the Wheel. All female professional drivers are welcome to participate and need not be members of the organization. They can register at the WIT booth #40557 in the North Wing Lobby on Thursday and Friday, or rooms C201-C204 in the South Wing prior to the Salute. Family and friends, sponsors, and WIT members are encouraged to attend to help honor these women for their service to the trucking industry.

This year’s sponsors of the event are:

Gold: Walmart Transportation and Arrow Truck Sales

Silver: Bennett International Group, CFI, Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport, Shell Rotella

Bronze: Dart Transit Co., Landstar, Lily Transportation Corp., Ryder System, Inc., and TA-Petro

Copper: Acuity, Averitt Express, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., R & R Trucking, Inc., Republic Services

Nickel: EROAD, Inc. Heniff Transportation Systems, Rand McNally, Rollin’ B, Stay Metrics, Truckstop.com

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.