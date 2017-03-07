See how organizations can increase agility while reducing cloud expenditures by up to 46% PT discovered that implementing and running database applications in a Dell EMC hybrid cloud can reduce costs over five years compared to running the same applications with the AWS plan.

A hybrid or multi-cloud strategy can bring the best of both the on- and off-premises cloud to your datacenter by offering a flexible and cost-effective solution. Principled Technologies (PT) examined the total cost of ownership for a Dell EMC and Microsoft hybrid-ready cloud solution versus that of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud under an On-Demand payment plan. PT discovered that implementing and running database applications in a Dell EMC hybrid cloud can reduce costs over five years compared to running the same applications with the AWS plan.

According to the report, “[u]tilizing a Dell EMC and Microsoft on-premises hybrid-ready cloud solution can allow IT teams to meet the changing demands of users and workloads, while avoiding the unpredictable costs of an ‘all-in’ off-premises public cloud approach.”

To learn more about the financial benefits of implementing and running a Microsoft-based hybrid cloud from Dell EMC, read the full report at facts.pt/sPuc2u.

