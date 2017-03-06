Risks and Benefits of Water Conservation Ahead of New Farm Bill

Protecting our water resources and water quality while expanding agricultural production to meet growing demands for food and energy is critical for long term sustainability.

Water quality, and how to best preserve this most precious of resources, has become a vital and, at times, controversial topic.

With the new Farm Bill starting to be discussed in Congress, and long-term water plans being researched and executed, the AAEA and USDA-Economic Research Service are sponsoring the “Water Resources and Policy: Exploring the Risks, Benefits, and Opportunities for Conservation” workshop.

The event, held Monday, March 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C., is an opportunity to inform Congressional staff, agency staff and other research analysts on water quantity, quality, and policy. The workshop will bring together those groups along with top researchers in the field to discuss issues and opportunities in water conservation.

“Protecting our water resources and water quality while expanding agricultural production to meet growing demands for food and energy is critical for long term sustainability,” said Madhu Khanna, Agricultural and Consumer Economics Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Chair of the AAEA Land, Water, and Environmental Economics Section, which is co-organizing the workshop.

To learn more about the workshop, including the schedule and speakers, please click here. If you are interested in setting up an interview, please contact Jay Saunders in the AAEA Business Office.

