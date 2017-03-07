Cruise Planners has expanded its Veteran’s Initiative to now include all Armed Forces (active and retired) and the First Responder Community since it offers the ideal home-based franchise business. “Armed forces personnel and first responders are ideal for our franchise model because their leadership skills and our on-the-job training allow them to run their own business, without needing travel experience,” said Vicky Garcia, COO of Cruise Planners.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-based travel agency franchise network in the industry, is recognized by Franchise Business Review for its commitment to transitioning, training and supporting veterans, the active military community and their spouses. Franchise Business Review is a national franchise market research firm that provides industry benchmarks for franchisee satisfaction. The recognition identifies Cruise Planners as a Top Franchise for Veteran s showing that the company is an outstanding brand evaluated by those who know the company best—the franchise owners. The company recently expanded its military incentive program to include Armed Forces and First Responders.

“We know that armed forces personnel and first responders are ideal for our franchise model as their leadership skills and our on-the-job training allow them to run their own business, without needing travel experience,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “We are committed to helping the military and public service communities transition to civilian life by being small business owners and entrepreneurs using the Cruise Planners business model.”

Cruise Planners recently revamped its Armed Forces and First Responders Initiative Program, which is dedicated to making it easy for the entire military and first responder community to combine their passion for travel and entrepreneurial spirit. The program includes up to $4,000 in benefits, incorporating additional tools for success such as a marketing credit, more than 25 percent in savings, free Cruise Planners military or first responders postcard and allowing an additional attendee to the Cruise Planners’ six-day training program. The wealth of support and benefits that Cruise Planners offers has helped the military community to account for nearly 20 percent of Cruise Planners franchise owners. People with a passion for travel and a connection to the military should become a work from home travel agent with Cruise Planners.

Cruise Planners Franchise Owner, Russ Russell, is a United States Veteran who was able to combine his military experience and passion for travel and turn it into a lucrative small business.

“With the right training and support, you can sell travel and be successful, and I knew my passion for travel would be a recipe for success,” says Russ Russell, U.S. Veteran and Cruise Planners franchise owner. “The path to building a successful business is not an expressway; it’s more like a meandering country road that eventually gets you where you want to go so long as you have the right map to guide you. Cruise Planners provides a turn-key, business-in-a-box strategy to make me successful.”

Cruise Planners gave Russell the tools, guidance and support to become a travel professional and an expert in his field. He then took his military training and utilized it to become successful just a few short years. Those with a connection to the military or first responders looking to become a travel agent should consider investing in a Cruise Planners franchise.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the travel industry. Cruise Planners operates a network of more than 1,800 franchise owners who independently book amazing vacation and travel experiences for their clients. The company continues to be lauded and has been named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 14 consecutive years.

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla. with more than 22 years of experience, Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line.

For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit the Cruise Planners franchise website at http://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/.