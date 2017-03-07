Push to Walk Set to Host Casino Night/Poker Tournament

Players anxiously anticipating their level of luck at last year's Casino Night. Each year one hundred participants, with the support of our many generous sponsors, come together for a night of fun and excitement that directly impacts and benefits our clients.

Taking place at the Route 23 Auto Mall in Butler, New Jersey on April 8, 2017, the entry fee is $150 for poker players and $50 for spectators (entry fee will increase to $175 after April 1, 2017 so register early). Both entry fees include a buffet dinner, wine and beer. Players who register online at http://www.pushtowalknj.org will receive a 1,000 chip bonus. Doors open at 6:30PM, and the first card will be dealt at 8:00PM.

The top ten players who make it to the final table will be presented with valuable prizes, and the overall winner will receive a Grand Prize of $5,000 in prepaid Visa gift cards. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and blackjack for players and spectators to enjoy. “Casino Night is consistently one of our most successful events,” said Dave Font, Executive Director at Push to Walk. “Each year one hundred participants, with the support of our many generous sponsors, come together for a night of fun and excitement that directly impacts and benefits our clients.”

Push to Walk’s clients pay an hourly fee for personalized training. These fees do not fully cover operating expenses. The balance is obtained through fundraising activities, grants and donations. “The funds raised through events like Casino Night help us to offset our expenses and keep our focus on providing the best possible program we can for the people we serve,” explains Font.

Push to Walk uses exercise trainers certified in methods known to help people regain strength, function and independence and provide one-on-one workouts to their clients. This program is unique to the area and is the only one in New York/New Jersey.

Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available on the Push to Walk website: http://www.pushtowalknj.org. For more information, please contact Stephanie Lajam at (201)644-7567 or slajam(at)pushtowalknj(dot)org. Photos available upon request.

About Push to Walk

Founded in 2007, Push to Walk is an organization that provides individualized workouts and resources to people with spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis to optimize current quality of life and to prepare for future medical advancements. It is the only program of its kind in the New York- New Jersey area. Push to Walk’s rigorous one-on-one workout approach challenges clients to reach their personal goals and achieve maximum independence, leading to greater success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives. A 501(C)3 non-profit, Push to Walk is located in Oakland, New Jersey. Visit http://www.pushtowalknj.org to learn more.