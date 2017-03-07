CBT Nuggets Announces Java Essentials Course

Java is still the most popular programming language in the world. It combines a low learning curve with easily parsed syntax that offers high performance, flexibility, and control to advanced developers.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Java Essentials.

This entry-level, 20-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Ben Finkel prepares learners to start programming with one of the most popular programming languages available. Java is a platform-independent programming language developed to ease both development time and code legibility. Finkel covers basic and advanced programming topics, including variables and scope, control flow, functions, object-oriented language features, unit testing, error handling, and web application serving.

Finkel's new course includes virtual labs, giving programmers the hands-on practical experience needed for success in developing apps and software.

"Java is still the most popular programming language in the world. It combines a low learning curve with easily parsed syntax that offers high performance, flexibility, and control to advanced developers," Finkel said. "After taking this course you should be comfortable maintaining and supporting an existing Java application in your enterprise or organization. You will recognize the syntax and major pieces of code and should be able to parse it line by line."

Java Essentials is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

