Mobilize.Net today released updated versions of WebMAP, VB Upgrade Companion and Silverlight bridge for Microsoft Visual Studio 2017. In the latest updates, Mobilize products support Visual Studio 2017 project and solution files and are able to take advantage of the latest enhancements available for Visual Studio 2017. New releases of Mobilize products that support Microsoft Visual Studio can be found at http://www.mobilize.net/vs2017-modernization. Mobilize is also offering Visual Studio customers a limited time discount on WebMAP.

Mobilize.Net helps companies move critical code to .NET, to the web, to mobile devices and to the cloud. Every day thousands of developers use Mobilize.Net modernization tools to transform important line-of-business applications from old systems to modern platforms.

“Developers rely on Visual Studio for critical app development,” said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. “Mobilize.Net products fully support Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 which means that our customers enjoy the ultimate productivity.”

Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud App Dev and Data Marketing for Microsoft Corp. added, “Mobilize has been a great Microsoft partner for many years. We appreciate the solution updates they’ve made to support Visual Studio 2017 and their continued work to help customers bring applications forward to a mobile and cloud-driven world.”

Mobilize.Net will live stream the Visual Studio 2017 event on its website at http://www.mobilize.net/visual-studio-2017-launch beginning at 8am Pacific Wednesday, March 7, 2017.

As part of the Visual Studio 2017 launch, Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Visual Studio in its #MyVSStory campaign. The Mobilize team including Tom Button, Dee Dee Walsh, Rick Olson, and John Browne were all original members of the Visual Studio team and played a significant role in championing the creation of the product. Mobilize has produced a series of videos and blogs with color commentary on the early days of Microsoft.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft's chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. For more information, please go to http://www.mobilize.net.