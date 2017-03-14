Astreya's Contingent IT Workforce division is building upon the success of the company's Managed Performance expertise. With today's competitive marketplace for talent, timing is indeed everything. Our value proposition is knowing who the best and brightest are for our clients. Our focus is simple: We’re here to deliver speed-to-market results for them.

Astreya, a leading provider of global IT support services, today announced the formation of a separate division that will focus exclusively on delivering contingent IT workforce solutions.

"We are very pleased to announce the launching of our Contingent Workforce. Astreya has always had a unique approach to global talent acquisition, and this is a natural extension of our expertise," said Rob Louks, Astreya’s CEO. "I’m extremely proud of the team we’ve assembled to spearhead this initiative. These are seasoned technology veterans, armed with proven processes, expertise and an amazingly expansive human network,” said Louks.

The new division will be led by its director, Lisa Stange. “With today's competitive marketplace for talent, timing is indeed everything. Our value proposition is knowing who the best and brightest are for our clients. Our focus is simple: We’re here to deliver speed-to-market results for them,” said Stange. “Our clients can take full advantage of our network of consultants in any form of our blended fulfillment approach, from temporary to temp-to-hire and direct hire options,” continued Stange.

"Being able to leverage our Managed Performance expertise to define a new contingent workforce solution makes for a compelling and strategic offering for our customers. And to do that with an exceptional team led by Lisa marks an exciting new chapter for Astreya as well,” concluded Louks.

About Astreya

Astreya’s focus is to create a new standard of end-user productivity. They offer a unique blend of on-site, right-skilled IT support solutions that help control IT spend while increasing end-user satisfaction. Their solutions include Contingent IT Workforce as well as innovative Managed Performance™ solutions such as On-site IT Service Bars, Self-Service Peripherals, Asset Lifecycle Management, Mobile Provisioning, Video Conferencing Management, Network Optimization as well as Data Center Management. Astreya, headquartered in Silicon Valley, has seen significant growth in the last two years and currently has over 700 employees in 35 countries. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.astreya.com.