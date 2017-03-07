QuisLex Joe Polizzotto, Senior Vice President at QuisLex, former Deutsche Bank General Counsel - Americas will be participating in a panel discussion with other senior legal executives on the topic 'The New GC: Adding Value as a Strategic Advisor.'

QuisLex, a leading legal services provider, announced today that it will be presenting at Argyle’s Chief Legal Officer Leadership Forum in New York City on March 15, 2017.

The Argyle Chief Legal Officer Forum brings together senior legal executives to focus on the most pressing issues they are facing and to explore the latest trends and regulatory developments impacting the legal landscape. The Forum is specifically geared towards General Counsel, Chief Legal Officers, Chief Compliance Officers, as well as Corporate Secretaries, and VPs of Compliance, Legal, Ethics, and M&A in leadership roles.

Joe Polizzotto, Senior Vice President at QuisLex, former Deutsche Bank General Counsel - Americas will be participating in a panel discussion with other senior legal executives on the topic “The New GC: Adding Value as a Strategic Advisor” at 11.30 a.m. on March 15, 2017. The panel will address a range of issues including what it takes to be an effective and efficient in-house lawyer, best practices around assembling and leading a high performing legal team, identifying top areas of risk to the management team, developing a collaborative relationship across the C-Suite, building and maintaining an effective ethics program, and adding value to the organization in regulation and compliance.

To learn more about the event, please visit http://www.argyleforum.com/Events/2017-chief-legal-officer-leadership-forum--new-york.

About QuisLex:

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. We employ operational excellence, Six Sigma based quality processes and ISO certified data security to support large-scale, complex legal projects for companies and law firms. Our more than 1,000 full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, statisticians and linguists, work closely with our clients to help reduce cost, mitigate risk and enhance efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry, and is proud to be recognized by Chambers & Partners as a Band 1 Legal Process Outsourcing Provider, New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider, and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.quislex.com