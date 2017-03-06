ASPR Announces Strategic Partners for 2017-19

This is an exciting time for ASPR and our first class of strategic corporate partners as we work together to grow the profession and acknowledge the important role they play in that mission.

The Association of Staff Physician Recruiters (ASPR), the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding, and retention, is pleased to announce its five strategic corporate partners for three-year terms beginning in 2017. The partnership initiative is a new program by which ASPR seeks to build stronger relationships with corporate support to grow and advance the profession.

“This is an exciting time for ASPR and our first class of strategic corporate partners as we work together to grow the profession and acknowledge the important role they play in that mission,” said ASPR executive director Carey Goryl, MSW CAE. “We are delighted to welcome this quintet and work with them over the next three years in what we are confident will be a mutually-beneficial partnership.”

The corporate partners are:

CompHealth-- Founded in 1979, CompHealth is a national leader in healthcare staffing, serving providers in more than 100 specialties. CompHealth is the largest locum tenens staffing agency in the U.S. and also specializes in permanent physician placement and both temporary and permanent allied healthcare staffing. CompHealth is part of the CHG Healthcare Services family of companies, which is ranked No. 18 on FORTUNE magazine's list of “100 Best Companies to Work For.”

NALTO®-- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® was established in 2001 to create and enforce strong industry standards and practices for the profession, stressing honesty, objectivity, integrity, and competency. Their goal is to set clear and effective parameters of behavior for all individuals affected by the industry, including both physicians and clients. All NALTO® company members and the physicians they represent are held to guidelines for professional conduct.

NEJM CareerCenter -- NEJM CareerCenter is a service of NEJM Group, located in Waltham, Mass. Job postings on NEJM CareerCenter are distributed widely to active and passive job seekers throughout NEJM Group print and web properties, including NEJM.org, the clinical website of the New England Journal of Medicine, JWatch.org, and Resident360.nejm.org. NEJM CareerCenter physician recruitment solutions include the weekly print edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, eight direct-mail Career Guides focused on critical groups, and numerous targeted digital offerings including banners and email sponsorships.

PracticeLink -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most widely used online physician recruitment resource, has been a trusted advocate of in-house physician recruitment and a corporate sponsor of ASPR since 1994. PracticeLink is more than a job board—it’s the ultimate suite of physician recruitment tools for in-house recruiters and provides everything they need to make their recruitment process effective and efficient.

PracticeMatch-- PracticeMatch is the industry leader in providing practicing physician and resident/fellow data and services to in-house physician staffing professionals and offers a continuum of services designed to provide a clear competitive hiring advantage to health organizations. The company has a history of innovation, being the first to offer physician databases online, the first to fully integrate all recruitment-related services, and the first to launch an online career center with streaming video of both candidates and healthcare facilities.

The Strategic Corporate Partnership Sponsor program is a new addition to the Corporate Contributor program, through which ASPR engages top supporters of in-house physician recruitment through a unique, in-depth relationship. This program acknowledges the significant role sponsors can play in furthering the mission of ASPR. Sponsors partner with ASPR to foster greater communication and collaboration among organizations. They also provide a discount of services or products to ASPR members or some other “in kind” service to ASPR, disclosed in the sponsorship application.

For a yearly fee, ASPR Corporate Partners receive concierge-level customer service, assistance in promoting their business, a connection to ASPR Leaders, a seat on the ASPR Strategic Partner Panel, a presence at ASPR’s Annual Conference and several other valuable benefits.

The Association of Staff Physician Recruiters (ASPR) is a professional organization solely for in-house physician recruitment professionals. ASPR works to empower industry experts through education, research and engagement in order to promote integrity, professionalism, collegiality and innovative thinking. Founded in 1990, ASPR is the nation’s recognized leader on physician recruitment, onboarding and retention.