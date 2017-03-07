After a comprehensive business process review, we determined Softdocs was the right partner based on its education focus and willingness to work with us to address our challenges - Scott O’Neil, MCC’s Assistant Dean, Enrollment Management

In an effort to give self-service capabilities to students and reduce paper touchpoints between offices at its two campuses, Middlesex Community College (MCC) and Softdocs today announced the successful deployment of Etrieve by Softdocs, an enterprise content management, e-forms and workflow platform. Bridging operations including financial aid, admissions and enrollment management between two campuses in Lowell and Bedford, Mass., MCC required a solution that could digitize processes and alleviate the growing amount of paperwork.

“Up until now, all of our business processes have relied on an intensive amount of paper and multiple touchpoints. After a comprehensive business process review, we determined Softdocs was the right partner based on its education focus and willingness to work with us to address our challenges,” said Scott O’Neil, MCC’s Assistant Dean, Enrollment Management. “Following the deployment of Etrieve Content in December, our staff is already seeing a return in terms of increased productivity and less time spent retrieving paper records. Regardless of technical experience, each staff member has been able to easily utilize Softdocs’ web-based interface and access student documents from their desktops.”

In the late spring, Softdocs will deploy its Etrieve Forms and Flow solutions, enabling students and administrators to access, track and complete web-based e-forms from any device, significantly decreasing time to completion and increasing efficiency. This will ultimately support the college’s goal of increasing the persistence, retention and completion rates of its students. MCC will also implement Etrieve throughout its Finance and HR operations later this year.

The Etrieve platform offers ERP-integrated applications that store and organize content, as well as redefine common business processes, reducing the need for paper and improving productivity across the entire organization. For more information, please visit softdocs.com.

