Unmetric Wins DMN Award for Best Social Media Marketing Company

This recognition from DMN reflects our ongoing commitment to be not only a technology provider, but a true partner to all of the marketers, data analysts and agency teams that use our products on a daily basis.

Unmetric, the leading brand-focused social media intelligence company, was named Best Social Media Marketing Company at the 2017 DMN Awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 1. The event took place at Dream Midtown hotel’s Fishbowl bar in New York.

21 winners and 18 honorable mentions were recognized at the event. DMN received more than 150 DMN Award applications across 23 categories, including B2B, consumer, entertainment, healthcare, and technology.

Unmetric was one of three Best Social Media Marketing Company finalists alongside Salesforce Marketing Cloud Social Studio and Strista Scout & StiristaLINK. The win highlights Unmetric as the best provider of social media marketing tools and services for B2B and B2C clients.

Unmetric offers three key enterprise products including Analyze, Track, and Discover. The platform draws from a constantly growing database of historical and real-time content published by more than 50,000 major brands on social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“This recognition from DMN reflects our ongoing commitment to be not only a technology provider, but a true partner to all of the marketers, data analysts and agency teams that use our products on a daily basis. The award embodies the hard work, innovative thinking, and focus on clients across the entire Unmetric team,” said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric.

Hundreds of global brands and agencies across the world including American Airlines, The Chicago Bulls, Tiffany & Co., General Motors, GroupM, and Ogilvy use Unmetric. To learn more about how you can benefit from the platform visit https://www.unmetric.com.

About Unmetric

Unmetric, the leading brand-focused social media intelligence company, helps digital marketers, social media analysts, and content strategists harness social signals to track and analyze competitive content and campaigns, and to create better content and campaigns of their own. Unmetric is trusted by American Airlines, The Chicago Bulls, Tiffany & Co., General Motors, GroupM, Ogilvy and hundreds of other global brands and digital agencies for real-time insights from the owned channels of over 50,000 brands across more than 30 sectors on all the major social networks including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in Chennai, India and the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.unmetric.com.