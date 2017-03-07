Having been a Microsoft Partner for 20 years, we knew Office 365 was the right choice as we expand our managed cloud services.

First National Technology Solutions (FNTS), the recognized leader in the managed IT services industry, today announced adding Microsoft Office 365 to its cloud service offerings. With FNTS and Microsoft Office 365, organizations can work smarter and faster from any device, anywhere, any time.

“Having been a Microsoft Partner for 20 years, we knew Office 365 was the right choice as we expand our managed cloud services,” said Kim Whittaker, president of FNTS. “The subscription-based payment model offers organizations flexible plans and simplified IT management with FNTS’ technical support and personal touch.”

By partnering with FNTS for Office 365, customers experience:



No monthly or annual minimums

Additional managed services for migration and support

A dedicated account manager serving as a rapid escalation point for service requests

Customized backup solutions for specific compliance regulations

Additional security services including email security options and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solutions for a multi-level security approach

With familiar applications, such as Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint, in addition to enterprise applications like Skype for Business, Teams and OneNote, Office 365 gives organizations a dynamic set of tools to stay connected, promote collaboration and get more done, whether users are at home, on the road, or in the office.

“Millennials, now the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, thrive on collaboration and expect guaranteed uptime and anytime access,” said Whittaker. “Office 365 caters to these needs, and FNTS provides a customizable plan with unrestricted access to our certified experts.”

With FNTS, users have the opportunity to choose from Business Office 365, Enterprise Office 365, or a combination of the two for a custom-built solution to meet current business needs and strategic growth plans. With low upfront costs and flexibility to add users and services on the fly, Office 365 provides the ROI for organizations to succeed.

To get started today with a free 14-day trial, click here, or visit http://www.fnts.com for more information.

About FNTS

With over 20 years in the managed IT services industry, First National Technology Solutions (FNTS) is a leading provider of flexible, customized hosted and remote managed services. Specializing in best of breed cloud technology and data center services, FNTS is dedicated to quality personal service, guaranteed uptime, and custom-built solutions that fit individual enterprises today, and align with their future strategic growth plans.

Built on stability and fueled by innovation, FNTS partners with the world’s most respected technology companies including VMware, EMC, IBM and Microsoft. For more information about FNTS, visit http://www.fnts.com or follow us @FirstNatTechSol.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, FNTS is a wholly owned subsidiary of one of the Midwest’s largest privately held financial holding companies, First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska has grown into the largest privately owned banking company in the United States. First National and its affiliates have $20 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.