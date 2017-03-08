Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Malaysia. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



"Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) Order, 2015" replaced the "Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) Order, 1987." In the schedule of prescribed activities, a distinction was made between those activities that require public display or comment and those that do not requirement public display or comment during the development of an environmental impact assessment report.

Most of the content in Section 6, “Above and Below Ground Tank Management” of the protocol was removed due to copyright issues associated with the Malaysian Standard "Code of Practice for the Storage and Handling of Flammable and Combustible Liquids, 1982, MS 761: 1982."

Additional revised requirements for waste management were issued under the mandatory "Guidelines for Packaging, Labelling, and Storage of Scheduled Wastes in Malaysia 2014." These requirements include record keeping provisions for waste inventories and inspections, as well as the establishment of documented emergency procedures.

The "Factories and Machinery (Exemption of Certificate of Fitness for Hoisting Machine) Order 2015" was added to the protocol to provide a list of hoisting machines that are exempted from obtaining a certificate of fitness.

The "Road Transport (Construction and Use) (Dangerous Goods Vehicles) Rules 2015" were adopted to include requirements regarding the use of dangerous goods vehicles and obtaining approval to transport Class 1 or Class 7 dangerous goods.

The "Schedules to the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2012" and the "Poisons Act, 1952" were updated.

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.