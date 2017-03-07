Genting Malaysia The system has extensive reporting capabilities, and provides the control and information required to operate most efficiently. We are looking forward to the ongoing cost saving benefits provided by the InvoTech System.

InvoTech Systems, Inc. announced Resorts World Genting Malaysia implemented a uniform management and control process with InvoTech’s RFID Uniform System. InvoTech is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Click here for more information on InvoTech’s Linen, Uniform, and Laundry Systems.

The InvoTech Uniform System automatically tracks RFID tagged uniform pieces when issued to employees, and as it is shipped to and received back from the laundry. The RFID technology allows for multiple uniforms to be processed simultaneously and automatically, significantly benefiting the large-scale operation at Resorts World Genting Malaysia that consists of 6-hotels, theme parks, restaurants, casino, entertainment and convention facilities. The InvoTech Uniform System establishes organization, control, accountability, and efficient processes.

“The InvoTech System installation and training was very organized and professional. The system has extensive reporting capabilities, and provides the control and information required to operate most efficiently. We are looking forward to the ongoing cost saving benefits provided by the InvoTech System,” said Victor Foo, Vice President Hotel Operations at the First World Hotel.

The Uniform System at Resorts World Genting Malaysia also interfaces with automated uniform sorting and distribution conveyors to streamline the uniform storage and retrieval processes. The sorting conveyor automatically sorts the uniforms to be grouped for each employee so that the uniforms can be quickly loaded onto the automated uniform distribution conveyors. Uniforms are then automatically distributed to employees when they swipe their employee ID cards, and the InvoTech Uniform System automatically records which uniforms were issued to each employee.

“For the most complete control and inventory tracking, Resorts World Genting Malaysia is using the InvoTech Uniform System for the hotels, theme parks, and casino, and using the InvoTech Laundry System at their central laundry facility. The uniforms are tracked to the employees and through the laundry process to know the location of all uniforms at all times,” said Jeff Welles, President at InvoTech Systems, Inc.

The RFID technology eliminates the daily task of physically separating the different types of uniforms and then hand-counting and manually-recording, reducing labor costs and human error. In addition, the InvoTech Uniform System provides 100% accountability for the approximately 18,500 employees. The system benefits include eliminating uniform losses, lowering uniform purchases, and improving labor productivity.

InvoTech’s clients include Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, MGM Resorts International, Ritz Carlton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and the Empire State Building. International clients include LEGOLAND Dubai and Japan, Venetian Macau; MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia; Perth Arena, Australia; Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea; Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; Systematic Laundry, Singapore; Genting Malaysia; and Palace Resorts and Laundry, Mexico.

About InvoTech Systems

InvoTech Systems, Inc. increases profitability for clients. It is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms and linens, and for laundry and security operations. Served markets include hospitality, healthcare, cleanroom, commercial laundry, and amusement industries worldwide. InvoTech products deliver vital information that establishes ultimate control and total accountability. InvoTech solutions are reliable and easy to use. They streamline operations and improve service levels with reduced labor and operating expenses. InvoTech provides 100% of its system support and product development in-house. The firm’s trusted staff averages 10 years of reliable technical experience, knowledge of methodologies, and industry depth. InvoTech is a Microsoft Certified Partner that evolves technology-based solutions regularly based on client- and staff-driven innovations. The company is rooted in a culture that emphasizes long-term client relationships and superior customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.InvoTech.com.

About Resorts World Genting

Resorts World Genting, a premier integrated family leisure and entertainment resort sited at the peak of Genting Highlands sitting 6000 feet above sea level, welcomes approximately 20 million visitations annually and is a major tourist destination of choice in Malaysia. Its Genting Rewards Card Loyalty Program in Malaysia has to-date garnered a following of 3.7 million members. Resorts World has six other properties around the world. Find out more at http://www.rwgenting.com/

