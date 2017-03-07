Make Lemonade Releases "The State of Student Loan Debt In 2017 Report"

Make Lemonade, a leading personal finance company, today released its “The State of Student Loan Debt In 2017 Report” – and the numbers are staggering.

“Student loan debt is now the second highest consumer debt category - behind only mortgage debt - and higher than both credit cards and auto loans,” said Zack Friedman, founder and chief executive officer of Make Lemonade.

According to Make Lemonade, the latest student loan debt statistics for 2017 show how serious the student loan debt crisis has become - for borrowers across all demographics and age groups.

Here are some highlights from the Make Lemonade report:



Total Student Loan Debt: $1.31 trillion

Total U.S. Borrowers With Student Loan Debt: 44.2 million

Student Loan Delinquency Or Default Rate: 11.2%

Total Increase In Student Loan Debt In 4Q2016: $31 billion

New Delinquent Balances (30+ days): $32.6 billion

New Delinquent Balances - Seriously Delinquent (90+ days): $31 billion

High Student Loan Debt States & Low Student Loan Debt States



New Hampshire has the highest average student loan debt per student ($36,101) from the Class of 2015.

Utah has the lowest average student loan debt per student ($18,873) from the Class of 2015.

Student Loan Debt Per Capita In Select U.S. States



In the U.S., the average student loan debt per capita is $4,920. Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan have among the highest student loan debt per capita in the nation.

Distribution Of Student Loan Borrowers By Balance



As of 2015, more than 42 million student loan borrowers have student loan debt of $100,000 or less.

More than 2 million student loan borrowers have student loan debt greater than $100,000, with 415,000 of that total holding student loan debt greater than $200,000.

The largest concentration of student loan debt is $10,000 - $25,000, which accounts for 12.4 million student loan borrowers.

Other Important Student Loan Debt Statistics in the Make Lemonade report include:

Nearly seven in 10 seniors (68%) who graduated from public and non-profit colleges in 2015 had student loan debt.

Almost half (47%) of private loan borrowers in 2011-12 borrowed less than they could have in federal Stafford loans for college.

While private loan volume peaked at $18.1 billion in 2007-2008, private loan volume is now $7.8 billion as of 2014-2015.

6% of all undergraduates – 1,373,000 students – borrowed private loans in 2011-12.

To read the full “The State of Student Loan Debt In 2017 Report,” please visit http://www.makelemonade.co/student-loan-debt-statistics

