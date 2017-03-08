The law firm of Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. (SFSPA) has donated $25,000 to the Baltimore University School of Law to be designated for scholarships awarding high achieving law students. SFSPA is a prominent team of legal professionals serving victims of medical malpractice and their families in the Baltimore, Maryland and Washington D.C. area. This philanthropic effort aligns with the firm’s commitment to improving the field and community they serve.

Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. founding partner Philip Federico states, “It’s truly an honor for our law firm to partner with such a fine academic institution. We hope this donation will enable exceptional, committed students to have access to the high-quality education University of Baltimore provides.” A recent Trial Lawyer of the Year in the field of medical malpractice, Mr. Federico is a University of Baltimore School of Law graduate.

Partner Jim Cardea graduated from University of Baltimore School of Law with high honors and, through the solid training he received there, has become an esteemed legal professional. Partner Jonathan Goldberg remains involved with the school as a member of their law bar review after obtaining his juris doctor from UB Law and joining SFSPA. Other members of the firm that call the University of Baltimore their alma mater are Associate Brent Ceryes, Attorney Medical Investigator Tara Clary, and Attorney Medical Investigator Nicole Szeliga.

The School of Law at the University of Baltimore opened in 1925 and has grown tremendously since its inception. One-third of the sitting judges in Maryland are University of Baltimore Law graduates, among a network of over 13,000 alumni. Most recently, the school opened the John and Frances Angelos Law Center, which serves as a hub for the school’s clinical services and law-related centers and has generated over one thousand jobs in the last three years.

University of Baltimore School of Law Dean Ronald Weich comments, “We are very grateful to our friends at Schochor, Federico and Staton for this generous donation. The firm boasts several outstanding University of Baltimore law graduates. Their success reflects well on our school, and the firm’s support for the next generation of UB Law students is commendable and very much appreciated.” SFSPA looks forward to an ongoing partnership with the University of Baltimore.

To learn more about the comprehensive medical malpractice legal services provided by Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A., visit the firm’s website: https://www.sfspa.com. They can also be reached by phone at 410-234-1000.

Contact:

Baltimore, Maryland Office

1211 St Paul Street,

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

(410) 234-1000

Washington D.C. Office

1050 Connecticut Avenue NW #500

Washington DC 20036

(202) 408-3300