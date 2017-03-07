FloSports Announces Program To Recognize Influential Coaches

FloSports today announced the launch of Hometown Heroes – an award to recognize the finest coaches in the country who make an impact in the community by changing high school-age athletes' lives for the better.

FloSports will conduct a nationwide search for coaches who provide the fundamental groundwork for their athletes to excel by building strong communities and showing the importance of teamwork, goal setting, and work ethic. FloSports will award the top coach with a $25,000 cash prize on behalf of national mortgage lender, Quicken Loans.

“For athletes, coaches are considered some of most influential figures in their lives,” said Martin Floreani, CEO of FloSports. “These coaches have helped prepare and encourage today’s athletes to excel on and off the field, court or mat. While many coaches often go unrecognized as they train athletes for success, this program allows us to show our appreciation to the coaches that have gone above and beyond by laying the groundwork for their athletes to succeed at the next level and in life.”

The nomination process will begin in March and end May 31st. In addition to the grand prize winner, FloSports will select five finalists to be featured in a video series that will focus on the impact they have had on their team and in their community. The video series will be published across FloSports’ network of over 20 dedicated sports sites.

All nominations must be entered through FloSports. The criteria that each nominee must meet includes:



Be a coach of high school-age athletes.

Has a strong presence in their community.

Continues to enrich their athletes’ lives all-around.

Has received praise from other coaches and peers.

Hometown Heroes will conclude with the grand prize winner announced in October. This year’s event is presented by Quicken Loans.

