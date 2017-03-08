Nelly Awkar-Lazo, M.D. Dr. Nelly Awkar-Lazo and our staff express their excitement over expanding the practice in the San Bernardino area.

In order to provide better coverage in the Orange County area, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation opened a Mission Viejo location. The office is located at 26732 Crown Valley Pkwy., Suite 271 in Mission Viejo located next to Mission Hospital and South Orange County Orthopedics. The official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017. Refreshments will be served and the public is welcomed. The cancer center is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment plus all of the top-notch care already offered in all of their locations. The Oncology Institute accepts all insurances including Medicare, Medi-cal, PPO’s and HMO’s. Dr. Nelly Awkar-Lazo and our staff express their excitement over expanding the practice in the San Bernardino area.

For appointments, please call (949) 427-7933.

About The Oncology Institute:

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation is committed to providing superior, compassionate and state-of-the-art medical care. Offering programs to help patients and families cope with the challenges that are brought on by cancer and strive to optimize their quality of life, comprehensive and realistic treatment goals are tailored to every person's unique needs and decided upon in partnership with the patients and their families. Dedicated to excel in cancer prevention, diagnosis and education through our exceptional team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants and office staff, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation 19 Southern California locations in the cities of Anaheim, Corona, Downey, Glendale, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Lynwood, Los Angeles, Mission Viejo, Montebello, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Pedro, Santa Ana, Torrance, Tucson, Upland, West Covina and Whittier. For more information please visit http://www.theoncologyinstitute.com