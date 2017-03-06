Disorientation, diminished senses, lack of awareness: all are a part of living with memory impairment. A sensitivity program is now helping community leaders, first responders and families better understand the condition by putting them in the shoes of someone who has Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Wearing specially developed eyewear, head phones, shoe inserts and gloves, participants experience neuropathy – which includes the loss of various senses, distorted hearing and vision, and difficulties interacting with people and the surrounding environment. The program makes the simplest task difficult, a reality faced by individuals affected by dementia.

The interactive experience is being facilitated by the Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) and Silverado Memory Care who is using the Virtual Dementia Tour® training program developed by Second Wind Dreams. The program helps participants better understand the limitations caused by dementia, enabling them to better serve those with various dementias.

Silverado will conduct Virtual Dementia Tours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday, March 14 as part of a larger event to bring awareness to issues concerning an aging population. The Texas Assisted Living Association is hosting the day at the capitol, which aims to reach primarily those who serve on health-related committees. The percentage of Texans above age 65 is expected to grow from the current 12% to 19% by 2050, bringing issues such as dementia to the forefront.

The onsite contact for the Virtual Dementia Tour is Silverado’s Katie Levitan and TALA’s Diana Martinez. “The tour provides a unique and valuable approach to improve assistance to those with dementia by providing key public policy decision makers with a firsthand knowledge of the difficulties the disease causes,” shares Levitan.

Virtual Dementia Tours are being demonstrated at Silverado communities and public safety facilities in locations across the country throughout the year. Silverado staff members are also available to provide demonstrations to the media.

The program was developed by Second Wind Dreams, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the perceptions of aging through the fulfillment of dreams and educational programs such as its flagship sensitivity training Virtual Dementia Tour. For more information, to attend a demonstration or set up an interview, please see public relations contacts below.

###

Public Relations Media Contact:

Silverado: David Gill at 714-624-2550 or dgill(at)silveradocare(dot)com

TALA: Mike Lavigne at 512-917-7614 or mglavigne(at)gmail(dot)com

On Site Contacts:

Katie Levitan at 720-484-1403 or klevitan(at)silveradocare(dot)com

Diana Martinez at 512-914-3908 or diana.martinez(at)tala(dot)org

About Silverado

Silverado was founded in 1996 with the goal of enriching lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline. Establishing this mindset as the foundation allows Silverado – and its associates – to leave behind previous misconceptions and operate in a way that provides clients, residents and patients with utmost dignity, freedom, respect and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of home care, memory care assisted living and hospice services. With 52 locations across Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin – the company delivers world-class care and unmatched service. To learn more, visit silveradocare.com or call (866) 522-8125.

About TALA

The Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) is dedicated to advancing public policy initiatives advocating for informed choice, quality care, and accessibility for all Texans. TALA provides a forum to help consumers, physicians, financiers, elected officials, regulators, media, family members and others understand the options offered by assisted living.

TALA members subscribe to a philosophy which offers cost-effective, safe, personalized and quality care; fosters resident independence and individuality; allows residents’ choice of care and lifestyle; protects residents’ rights to privacy; nurtures the spirit of residents with dignity and respect; and involves family, friends and the community.