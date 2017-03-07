Bio-Optronics, the creator of Momentum Scheduling, an industry-leading healthcare scheduling application for physicians and staff has partnered with MedHub, a medical education management solution provider to deliver academic medical centers with a comprehensive scheduling solution that is fully integrated with their medical education management processes. By combining simplified and efficient scheduling with the integrated processes, intelligent workflow and intuitive design of the MedHub solution, institutions benefit from reduced administrative effort required to manage trainees and faculty.

“We are excited to have Bio-Optronics as a Certified MedHub Software Partner; Momentum Scheduling is a great complement to the services we currently provide to our customers, and further simplifies the scheduling complexities that many programs are challenged with” says Ryan Kohlman, Director of Product Management for MedHub.

The Momentum Scheduling group at Bio-Optronics began their relationship with MedHub in the summer of 2016 to implement an integration between the software applications at an institution for a program that was using both systems in parallel. The result of that integration provided that program with the ability to utilize Momentum to manage various scheduling activities, while benefiting from the automated schedule related trainee management workflows that the MedHub platform provides. In addition to simplifying administrative tasks and processes, the integration of MedHub and Momentum Scheduling provided trainees and educators comprehensive access and visibility to schedule related information from one central location. Now, as a Certified MedHub Software partner, the Momentum Scheduling integration can easily be enabled for any institution or program using MedHub.

“We are excited to further our partnership with MedHub to provide their users with a simplified scheduling system that creates a centralized location where residents and educators can view the necessary information they need related to their schedules.” says Matthew Florack, Product Line Manager for Momentum Scheduling. “This unique partnership creates an amazing opportunity for academic medical centers and resident programs across the country.”

With this partnership, MedHub and Bio-Optronics enable teaching hospitals and academic medical centers around the world to simplify administration of their medical education programs.

About Bio-Optronics

Bio-Optronics, the creator of Momentum Scheduling, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Used by over 200 healthcare organizations around the world, Momentum provides organizations with the tools they need to continue to raise the bar in physician and staff scheduling. For more information, visit http://www.bio-optronics.com.

About MedHub

MedHub is the leading provider of health care education management solutions for graduate and undergraduate medical education, and advanced practice health care institutions. Its solutions are used by more than 600 organizations to address the complex tasks and interactions between students, educators, programs and institutions, allowing for continuous improvements that increase accuracy, efficiency and ease of operation across the health care education enterprise. The company offers two health care education solutions, MedHub and E*Value, both designed to streamline program administration, ensure institutional oversight and accreditation, and improve learning outcomes. For more information about MedHub and its solutions, call (734) 580-2000, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit http://www.medhub.com.