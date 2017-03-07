We chose Merlot Marketing because they immediately understood who we are as a region and had great strategies on how to tell our story...

Merlot Marketing, a national public relations, branding and social media agency, has won a competitive pitch for El Dorado Winery Association (EDWA). EDWA is an association of over 30 wineries located in scenic El Dorado County in the Sierra Nevada Foothills.

In close partnership with EDWA, Merlot Marketing will manage all facets of branding, messaging, strategy, public relations and social media supporting the association’s initiative to reach a broader market of wine enthusiasts. The new messaging platform – aimed at those who want to venture off the beaten path for an authentic wine tasting experience – will be unveiled this spring. Thanks to unique terrain of varying altitudes and multiple microclimates, the county grows more varietals than any other place in the world, making it a wine tasting destination unlike any other.

“We chose Merlot Marketing because they immediately understood who we are as a region and had great strategies on how to tell our story,” said Carey Skinner, president at El Dorado Winery Association. “Their successful track record in consumer marketing and their expertise in branding and storytelling will help us share our message across digital, social and traditional media platforms.”

“We are honored that the El Dorado Winery Association selected our agency to showcase its talented winemakers and award-winning varietals,” said Debi Hammond, CEO of Merlot Marketing. “Tasting wine can be so much more than just sipping and buying; it can be an adventure, and our agency is excited about the opportunity to tell this region’s amazing story.”

About Merlot Marketing

For more than 15 years, Merlot Marketing has helped companies rediscover their brand position through its exclusive REDiscover™ process. Headquartered in Northern California, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national agency that specializes in marketing strategy, public relations, social media, advertising and digital communications. Think RED. Think Passion. Discover Merlot at merlotmarketing.com or call 916-285-9835.

About El Dorado Winery Association

El Dorado Winery Association (EDWA) is dedicated to representing the unified interests of its members and nationally promoting El Dorado County as a high quality wine production and tasting destination. The region is home to more than 2,000 acres of vines and approximately 70 family-owned wineries. Its multifaceted terrain features three distinct climate zones and hundreds of microclimates ranging in elevation from 1,200 to 3,500 feet, which allows winemakers to grow more than 70 grape varietals—the largest, most diverse selection in the world. El Dorado County has been California’s most unique destination for adventurous wine enthusiasts since the first vineyard was planted in 1849, and its wineries have received more gold awards per winery capita than any other region in California State Fair history. Wine. Altitude. Adventure. For more information on EDWA and its members, visit EldoradoWines.org.

