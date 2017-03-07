The Oakland Indie Awards is the ultimate opportunity to celebrate what we love about our passionate and community-minded town – now is the time, your voice counts! Nominate your favorites before March 31st!

Nominations for the 11th Annual Oakland Indie Awards (OIA), presented by Beneficial State Bank and Foundation, are now open. All are invited to nominate impactful Oakland-based businesses and artists at OaklandIndieAwards.com from now until midnight on March 31st.

For over a decade, the Oakland Indie Awards has recognized hundreds of independent businesses and artists who give back to the community. Businesses and artists have a chance to win an award in eight different categories: Oakland Soul, Ripple Effect, Innovative Newcomer, Greenie, Youth Opportunity, Social Changemaker, Pillar, and High Road Employer.

The Oakland Indie Awards aims to build prosperity in Oakland by honoring the social, economic, and environmental impacts of locally-owned businesses and artists. The celebration is open to the public. It’s a party with a purpose for people of all ages, faiths, cultures, and genders to come together and applaud our local heroes. OIA is a salute to Oakland’s unique culture, rich history, and social innovation. Award winners are chosen through two rounds of judging sessions comprised of indie businesses, artists, and community leaders. The 2017 winners will be announced on Thursday, May 18th, at the 11th Annual Oakland Indie Awards.

“This uniquely Oakland event recognizes the indie businesses and artists who truly help make Oakland shine. Individually they may each be small, but they are a real force for good in our local economy,” says Jamie Facciola, Oakland Indie Awards Event Director. “The Oakland Indie Awards is the ultimate opportunity to celebrate what we love about our passionate and community-minded town – now is the time, your voice counts! Nominate your favorites before March 31st!”

Celebrate the winners of the Oakland Indie Awards at the party held on May 18th at the Oakland Museum of California (1000 Oak St.) To nominate your favorite business or artist or for more information, visit http://www.Oaklandindieawards.com.

About Beneficial State Bank and Foundation

Beneficial State Bank is an FDIC-insured Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that serves businesses, nonprofits, and individuals. As a triple bottom-line bank and certified B Corporation, Beneficial State balances its social, environmental, and financial impact to meet the needs of its communities. The bank is headquartered in Oakland, CA with branches in Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, Sacramento, CA, Santa Rosa, CA, Porterville, CA, Fresno, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Modesto, CA, N. Hollywood, CA, East LA, CA, and Visalia, CA.

Beneficial State Foundation's mission is to create, guide, and promote a beneficial banking model that transforms the banking industry; we accelerate the transformation by attracting human, financial, intellectual and capital resources to beneficial banking.

Learn more at http://www.beneficialstate.com or http://www.beneficialstate.org.