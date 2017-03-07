Plant Therapy Announces “Lucky” Blend and Scratch & Win Game

Plant Therapy's Lucky Synergy 10 ml + Scratch & Win Card “The ‘Lucky’ scratch-off card is something truly fun and unique, and the response has already been fantastic.

Plant Therapy, the fastest-growing essential oil company in the U.S., has released a new essential oil synergy in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The blend, aptly called “Lucky,” has a fresh, citrusy scent with a hint of mint. Each order of the new Lucky blend will come with a scratch-off card revealing one of many Plant Therapy product prizes and discounts.

“Our holiday promotions are always popular,” said Chris Jones, President of Plant Therapy. “The ‘Lucky’ scratch-off card is something truly fun and unique, and the response has already been fantastic.”

Lucky Synergy is a brand-new product that joins Plant Therapy’s line of essential oils and essential oil synergies. Plant Therapy’s team of Certified Aromatherapists designed Lucky Synergy to freshen a room, refresh the senses and give a feeling of confidence and motivation. It is the perfect scent to welcome springtime and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The essential oil blend can be diffused into the air, added to a foot bath or diluted and applied as a massage oil. Lucky Synergy is KidSafe, meaning it is safe to use on and around children ages 2 and above.

Every purchase of Lucky comes with a St. Patrick’s Day scratch & win card, and every card is a winner. Prizes include discounts at PlantTherapy.com, gift cards, free essential oil sets and free Plant Therapy Oil of the Month subscriptions. The promotion will continue until St. Patrick’s Day or until supplies last.

About Plant Therapy

Founded in 2011, Plant Therap y is a leading supplier of essential oils and accessories. Based in Twin Falls, Idaho, we provide the absolute highest-quality essential oils and are committed to educating our customers on their uses, safety and efficacy. Our products include organic essential oils, carrier oils, blends, KidSafe Synergies and pre-diluted roll-ons as well as accessories such as diffusers, books and natural body care. Visit us at http://www.planttherapy.com.