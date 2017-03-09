To date, we are aware of nine state that have adopted a formal rule while four more states have proposed rules on the table pending formal adoption. Information is organized by state and as new information is available Pinnacle will update the webpage. While the new administration has cast doubt on many proposed regulations, it is believed that the SEC will approve the business continuity and succession rule it proposed last June. Once adopted by the SEC, it is expected that several more states will formally adopt the model rule proposed by NASAA in 2015.

“With an advisor’s time already so constrained by daily duties, we hope that this new webpage will serve as a “one stop shop” for advisors to easily access the information without having to take time out of their day to call their state administrator or to dig around for news from the SEC.” said Tim Mascari, Assistant Director, Strategic Partnerships at Pinnacle. “An advisor can check back periodically to see if their state has adopted the rule.”

Pinnacle Advisor Solutions and partner Michael Kitces have been longstanding advocates for the adoption of continuity and succession plans by independent RIAs to ensure their clients and their family are cared for in the event of an advisor’s death or disability. Pinnacle Advisor Solutions introduced its continuity and succession planning solution PRISM in 2013 in response to feedback it received from advisors wanting to have a plan but having few viable options. Pinnacle Advisor Solutions has PRISM agreements with RIAs across the country.

