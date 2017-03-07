Reber Ranch workshops at no charge that cover best practices in caring for pets

Reber Ranch, a local pet store that has served the Kent community for more than 33 years, is continuing to play a major role in giving back to the community by providing workshops at no charge that cover best practices in caring for pets.

“Every day we have customers that come into our stores to ask questions regarding their pets and how best to care for them,” said Bill Greene, General Manager for Reber Ranch. “And while we are always happy to help our customers, we felt it would be a great opportunity to host a series of workshops that cover some of the most frequently asked questions and concerns.”

Reber Ranch also has a veterinary clinic on the premises, so they combined the most frequently asked questions from their storefront, along with some of the most common reasons why pets end up in their clinic, and put together a series of educational workshops.

“We recently hosted a workshop about baby chicks and how to raise a healthy flock,” said Carrie Estrada, Marketing Manager for Reber Ranch. “It was a great turnout and a lot of fun. People in attendance also mentioned that they got useable, relevant information about raising chickens, and now feel comfortable raising a flock on their own.”

Below is a calendar of upcoming workshops that Reber Ranch will be hosting:

Topic: Dogs and Cats

Details: Learn about poison prevention, how to socialize dogs, and dog park etiquette.

Date: Saturday, March 11th

Time: 10am to 11am

Topic: Horses

Details: Learn about grooming horses from the inside out, and discover the myths and tales of horse ownership.

Date: Wednesday, March 22nd

Time: 6:30pm to 8pm

All workshops will be hosted at the Reber Ranch store located at 28606 132nd Ave SE

Kent, WA 98042.

Established in 1984, Reber Ranch is a family-owned, full-service pet destination for your dog, cat, horse and even backyard birds. Reber Ranch is home to more than 14,000 square feet of animal supply products, a grooming salon, a do-it-yourself dog wash, a veterinary hospital, and free outdoor dog parks, all of which are open seven days a week.