PRECO’s growing list of worldwide customer and partner deployments is the best testament of the technology’s ability to reduce collisions, mitigate losses and save lives.

PRECO Electronics, the global leader in heavy-duty vehicle collision mitigation, today announced its participation at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Conference. Held in Las Vegas March 7-11, CONEXPO-CON/AGG brings together construction professionals from all disciplines, including contractors, dealers & distributors, service providers, engineers and producers. For the first time in the United States, PRECO will be showcasing PreView Side Defender™, the industry’s most advanced side object detection solution.

PRECO, located at booth #S64833, will be demonstrating how its newly released side collision avoidance radar system, PreView Side Defender, provides operators with active alerts to mitigate or avoid side collisions. Used in combination with PRECO’s suite of collision mitigation offerings, customers are able to achieve active all-around driver assistance to ensure safe and efficient use of their vehicles.

A record number of Original Equipment Manufactures are demonstrating machines equipped with PRECO’s active object detection solutions, highlighting PRECO’s leadership in collision mitigation solutions for heavy-duty applications. PRECO’s PreView Sentry™, Side Defender and WorkSight will be showcased on equipment from the following industry leaders:



McNeilus – will demonstrate a Cement Mixer Truck with the new McNeilus Flex Control System integrated with PRECO’s Sentry and Side Defender, providing ‘surround radar’ around the truck

JLG (Oshkosh) and CAT brand Tele-Handlers with optional rear object detection based on PRECO radar

KCM – will demonstrate a wheel loader equipped backing radar and camera

Genie (Terex) – will show a Tele-Handler with PRECO rear object detection. Genie will also show an innovative lift platform solution based on PRECO radar

John Deere – will show a Wheel Loader with PRECO radar

SkyJack – will demonstrate a Tele-Handler with integrated rear camera and radar for active backing operator assist

Irving Equipment – will demonstrate a Concrete Pump Truck with rear and side radar sensing – with both PreView Sentry and PreView Side Defender

“The most powerful way to understand the value of collision mitigation is to visit with industry leaders and see how leading OEMs are incorporating PRECO solutions,” said Tom Loutzenheiser (@tomloutz), Vice President of Business Development at PRECO. “PRECO’s growing list of worldwide customer and partner deployments is the best testament of the technology’s ability to reduce collisions, mitigate losses and save lives.”

Designed specifically for medium and heavy-duty trucks, Side Defender actively warns operators of objects in the vehicle’s side blind zones, including pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles, in order to reduce the incidence of side collisions.

PreView Side Defender reads vehicle speed messages via J1939 CAN bus interface (an industry standard). With speed information, PreView Side Defender can operate intelligently in different modes.

In highway mode, the PreView Side Defender alerts operators of vehicles in the side blind zones, while ignoring stationary objects such as guardrails to reduce nuisance alerts.

In slow-speed mode, PreView Side Defender plays an integral role in the emerging side turn assist applications, aimed specifically at reducing the incidence of collisions with pedestrians and cyclists in urban environments.

The Side Defender system actively warns operators with audible and visual alerts to avoid potential collisions. Additionally, it has the ability to integrate with telematics applications, vision systems, LED mirror indicators, or other sensors using industry standard communications. Like all PRECO products, Side Defender is built tough to operate effectively in harsh on-road environments.

When combined with PRECO’s innovative new Sentry radar, construction vehicles can now be equipped with all-around radar sensing to improve operator awareness and reduce collisions. All-around radar can be easily integrated with vision systems to deliver active driver awareness.

PreView Side Defender is available immediately from PRECO, as well as authorized PRECO dealers and partners. To learn more, visit preco.com or contact PRECO at 866.977.7326 or email info(at)preco(dot)com.

About PRECO Electronics

PRECO is the global leader of collision mitigation solutions for heavy-duty equipment industries. PRECO believes that those responsible for heavy-duty equipment operations have a desire to keep the people and property around them safe and free from harm. We design, engineer and manufacture collision mitigation technology optimized for heavy-duty equipment. Our safety products have survived the industry’s most rigorous testing for unstoppable performance in the harshest working conditions imaginable, so operators and fleets can perform with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Established in 1947, PRECO has been providing safety solutions to heavy-duty industries for almost 70 years. Learn more at http://www.PRECO.com and follow us on Twitter @PrecoElec.