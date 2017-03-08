Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "Partnering with an association such as WDCR SCCA offers incredible opportunity for not only us and the facilities where WDCR SCCA events are held, but also for the fans and competitors."

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce its partnership with the Washington DC Region Sports Car Club of America (WDCR SCCA). This partnership will support greater awareness and attendance of WDCR events, while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to a community of competitors and fans that can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month. RacingJunk.com is in the process of optimizing their search capability for SCCA spec cars, making it easier to find and purchase the right car for Club Racing, Solo or RallyX.

The SCCA is one of the country's largest amateur and professional motor sports organizations. Activities range from racing and rallying to socializing. SCCA is the official sanctioning body of many professional road racing events and. The WDCR was the first region to join the SCCA, back in 1948. The Region currently sanctions the Mid-Atlantic Road Racing Series (MARRS), one of the most popular regional amateur racing series in the country, one of the largest Solo programs in the country, RallyCross, and Time Trial events. The WDCR is 2,000+ members strong, making it one of the largest regions in the country.

"RacingJunk.com provides a modern online capability for our members that we haven't had before, and demonstrates our commitment to enhance member experience with the DC Region and promote our events to a broader audience," said Paul Anderson, Regional Executive of the DC Region.

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "Partnering with an association such as WDCR SCCA offers incredible opportunity for not only us and the facilities where WDCR SCCA events are held, but also for the fans and competitors. We are looking forward to having WDCR SCCA as a member of the RacingJunk.com family."

For more information on the Washington DC Region Sports Car Club of America, visit their website at wdcr-scca.org. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.