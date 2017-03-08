What was previously a luxury has now become a staple for e-commerce sites. We’re leading the innovation and happy to help partners such as GoECart show their merchants that dynamic imaging is a necessity and how quickly it can provide value.

GoECart is pleased to announce its latest partnership is with LiquidPixels, bringing dynamic imaging product-configurator features to retail and B2B websites. GoECart is a leading provider of enterprise order management and unified commerce solutions, which enables established merchants to leverage all aspects of omni-channel commerce using a single cloud-based system.

“Dynamic imaging is now a requirement — essential for being competitive and providing the best possible shopping experience for online shoppers,” said Steve Kristy, LiquidPixels CEO. “What was previously a luxury has now become a staple for e-commerce sites. We’re leading the innovation and happy to help partners such as GoECart show their merchants that dynamic imaging is a necessity and how quickly it can provide value.”

LiquidPixels solutions power a wide range of what are called “product configurators.” Product configurators allow shoppers to quickly design a nearly unlimited range of product concepts and preview them instantly online. Users can mix, match, add and delete objects such as furniture, clothing, custom text, patterns, textures, and colors. Retailers, interior designers, manufacturers, marketers and any online business that relies heavily on images can benefit from these solutions.

“From customer feedback and tough industry competition, we at My Wedding Reception Ideas (MWRI) realized years ago, the need for a robust online proofing system to allow our customers to view their personalized products before purchasing. My Wedding Reception Ideas and GoECart partnered with LiquidPixels to develop a robust online proofing experience so customers are confident their wedding decorations, favors, or gifts are personalized just the way they want.” says Raymond Miller, President of My Wedding Reception Ideas (MyWeddingReceptionIdeas.com). “MWRI has been a GoECart client for 14 years, creating a solid relationship, trust, and confidence that GoECart would be able to deliver exactly what MWRI needs to offer an exceptional shopping experience to their online customers.”

“E-commerce has never been so competitive. Barriers for entry are very low, which has skyrocketed the number of online stores and dramatically reduced switching costs for shoppers,” says Manish Chowdhary, CEO of GoECart. “Customer experience has now become the main battleground for merchants trying to stand-out in the crowd and captivate shoppers. Only those who deliver an outstanding personalized experience stand a chance, and that’s why this partnership is so important.”

About LiquidPixels, Inc.

LiquidPixels leads the imaging revolution. Built on open standards, the LiquiFire Dynamic Imaging Solutions integrate into existing Web and workflow environments, enhancing product creation and visualization, while reducing production costs. LiquidPixels makes its patented technology available as a hosted service or via on-site enterprise servers with solutions that may be tailored to each customer’s unique needs. Find out more at LiquidPixels.com.

About GoECart

GoECart, an award-winning SaaS commerce technology company, offers an enterprise-class order management system and unified commerce solutions that give established merchants a single 360-view of the customers, orders and inventory. B2C and B2B merchants can offer their customers a seamless, branded experience across all devices and marketing channels. GoECart’s cloud-based model delivers on the rewards of software-as-a-service (SaaS). These include zero investment in infrastructure, no integration headaches, free lifetime upgrades, and pay-as-you-go pricing.