Climb For A Cause 2017 Because we wanted our Twentieth Annual Event to be something to remember, this year’s event took even more planning and preparation than usual. I think everyone who attends will agree it was worth it.

On Friday, September 15th, 2017 private practice dentists and their teams from across North America will assemble in Provo, UT to exercise mind, body, and spirit at the Twentieth Annual Dentists’ Climb For A Cause (CFAC) Event hosted by AIM Dental Marketing and Banyan.

The weekend begins on Friday at 2 p.m. with a dental technology symposium hosted at Banyan’s Provo, UT headquarters. Attendees qualify to receive four hours of AGD PACE-approved C.E.

“Because we wanted our Twentieth Annual Event to be something to remember, this year’s event took even more planning and preparation than usual. I think everyone who attends will agree it was worth it,” says Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow, CFAC’s executive director and AIM Dental Marketing’s president. “This year’s Event offers something for everyone. There’s the opportunity to rub elbows with some of the leaders in dental marketing and practice management technology who will share some of the most cost-effective, actionable skills to ensure patient data integrity, immunize against Corporate Dentistry, and have fun doing it. Then there’s the hike itself – one of the most spectacular yet. Best of all is the knowledge that, with every step, you’re helping make a positive impact in the lives of thousands of needy children,” concludes Bobrow.

Following is the CFAC XX Timeline of Events and Activities:

Friday, September 15th

2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Dental Technology Symposium featuring

Daniel Bobrow (MBA, finance) (MBA, marketing), Mark Bowie, Banyan’s Director of Business Development, and Larry Emmott, DDS whose Emmott On Technology blog is considered ‘must reading’ for those in the dental space who wish to get and keep current on all matters related to practice efficiency through technology.

Attendees will access the leading edge in practice management and dental marketing technology. Payoffs for attendees are greater efficiency, less stress, reduced risk, and accelerated new patient growth.

6:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Old Timers, New Climbers Social” at the historic Sundance Resort’s Owl Bar.

Saturday, September 16th

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Options include: River rafting or fly fishing the Provo River, and a heart stopping zip Line at the Sundance Resort.

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Light dinner and pre hike briefing and gear check.

Sunday, September 17th THE MAIN EVENT

At daybreak, The CFAC Team assembles at the American Fork Trailhead to begin it’s 7.5 mile, 5,500 foot elevation gain to the top of Mt. Timpanogos, highest point in the Utah Valley. We then descend via the Aspen Grove Trail and are shuttled back to our Host Venue to wash and rest up in preparation for our Awards Banquet and Celebration.

The Event is perfect for the practice owner and team who are adventure-minded and want to build a stronger practice culture through intensive learning, team building, and “climbing toward a Higher Purpose.”

Climb For A Cause funds, staffs, and otherwise supports oral health education and treatment projects domestically and across the Globe.

Those interested are invited to contact Bobrow at 312-455-9498, Director@ClimbForACause.org or visit the Climb For A Cause 2017 Events Page.