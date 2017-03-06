We are honored to have Randi Weingarten return. Her negotiation skills are unrivaled," said Jack Simony, Chairman of The Negotiation Institute.

The WIN Summit is proud to announce Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers as a returning keynote speaker. The conference, dedicated to women and the Art of Negotiation, will take place on May 17-18 in New York City.

“As an educator, a labor leader and an attorney, I’ve learned that negotiating is an essential skill that when done well, can make all the difference for the people you serve,” Weingarten said. “The energy and exchange at the WIN Summit is unmatched by any other conference in this space. I am thrilled to join the exceptional group of women presenting and attending.”

Often described as a practical and imaginative leader who likes to defy conventional wisdom, Weingarten will share how negotiation skills have played a pivotal role in her career as a teachers union leader, representing New York City educators for 12 years and now in her ninth year as AFT president. She will be the luncheon speaker on May 18.

Weingarten joins fellow keynoter Michele Roberts, the first female Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, as well as a host of presenters from academia, media and business including Beth Fisher Yoshida with Columbia University; Ayelet Fishbach with University of Chicago; Jennifer Walsh, Beauty Bar founder; and Kimberly Weisul of Inc. Magazine.

“We are honored to have Randi Weingarten return. Her negotiation and leadership skills are unrivaled,” said Jack Simony, chairman of the Negotiation Institute. “Ms. Weingarten and our other exceptional speakers will inspire attendees to not only learn from one another but help each other climb the highest rungs of the corporate ladder.”

The program will run full days on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18. Each day will end with break-outs that answer specific needs of individuals in attendance. As it has done in the past, WIN will coordinate with appropriate agencies to provide CLE credits for attorneys.

Information regarding the agenda, registration, group discounts, or sponsorship opportunities is available at http://www.winsummit.com or by contacting: twiesel(at)winsummit(dot)com 212-796-5600.

About WIN Summit

Founded in 2015, WIN Summit is presented by Experiential Learning Events LLC (ELE) in conjunction with The Negotiation Institute (TNI). ELE creates and manages highly interactive learning summits that are content driven and time efficient. Founded in 1966, TNI provides on-site corporate training programs and public events designed to give executives a competitive advantage in today's global marketplace. It is the first and longest-running negotiation training organization in the world. WIN is a unique professional development conference, tailored to focus on women and negotiation skills. Designed as an advanced learning event, it provides attendees important tools, techniques, and strategies to achieve greater success on behalf of their organizations and clients, as well as in their own careers. Registration and sponsorship information is available through http://www.winsummit.com.