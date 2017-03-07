FireflySci Inc. is a fiery company that continues to deliver explosive products and innovations to the cuvette and the photometric accuracy markets. In 2016, FFS released over a dozen new products that filled in much needed gaps in the spectroscopy field. Now in 2017 they are continuing with this positive momentum and blasting out more value added products and services for their customers.

One amazing contribution that FireflySci has made was their introduction of the only solid-state NIST traceable photometric accuracy standards in the world that do not need re-calibration. FFS designed a way to lock in the properties of neutral density glass so that re-calibration was no longer necessary. This process stops the aging of the glass and saves researchers time and money from having to get their standards re-calibrated.

Many labs have upgraded to the FFS standards but their lab protocols require them to send out photometric accuracy standards every so often for re-calibration. The great news for these labs is that FireflySci has the fastest re-calibration service in the world. The typical lead-time for a FFS re-calibration is about two weeks, which blows away the industry standard of six weeks.

FireflySci is able to accomplish such lighting fast lead times because they are the only spectrophotometer calibration manufacturer in the world with a re-calibration lab in North America. All other calibration standard manufacturers have to send out their standards to labs overseas to get the work done. This can be a hassle especially when packages are tagged by customs adding days or even weeks of precious time to the delivery time.

Another strong point about FireflySci’s re-calibration service is the rock-bottom pricing. Since the FFS photometric calibration lab is located in Canada it gives FFS two powerful advantages. The first is that there are no duties and taxes thanks to NAFTA. The second is that there is virtually no downtime in sending standards to the Canadian lab because the package arrives in one business day. These advantages give Firefly an ironclad lock on all US re-calibrations.

In addition to the facts above, many customers have chosen FFS over other companies simply because of their honest, hardworking customer service representatives. FFS is run by real people with families who understand how people need to be treated and they deliver this in abundance to their customers.

FireflySci welcomes all universities and companies to come take advantage of their awesome re-calibration service and put them to the test.

For more information please visit http://www.fireflysci.com/recalibration/