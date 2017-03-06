In late 2016, KOHLER announced a significant expansion and strengthening of its distribution network for the company’s KDI diesel engines by partnering with five highly experienced sales organizations. Today, in conjunction with ConExpo 2017, KOHLER is highlighting three new partnerships, which bring an all-new level of value-add packaging capabilities and other benefits to leading diesel equipment manufacturers. The three new partners in the KOHLER KDI distribution network will work together to cover the western United States. The newest companies to jump on board the KOHLER network include: Power Equipment Systems, Salem, Oregon; Loftin Equipment, Phoenix, Arizona; and HG Makelim, South San Francisco, California.

“These new dedicated partners offer an unprecedented level of coverage and support when it comes to our KDI diesel engines,” said Kyle Brandemuhl, director of diesel engines for KOHLER. “We engaged these new companies to ensure we’re always responsive to the needs of equipment manufacturers – from coast-to-coast – and remain positioned to provide highly customized diesel solutions that will meet their diverse needs.”

The national KOHLER KDI diesel distribution network now includes the following highly regarded sales organizations:



Superior Diesel – Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Northstar Power – Ankeny, Iowa

Engines Inc. – Jonesboro, Arkansas

Flint Power – Albany, Georgia

CK Power – St. Louis, Missouri

Power Equipment Systems – Salem, Oregon

Loftin Equipment – Phoenix, Arizona

HG Makelim – South San Francisco, California

The award winning KOHLER Direct Injection (KDI) diesel engine line now includes eight models, all of which meet the latest emissions standards without a bulky and inefficient diesel particulate filter, or DPF. The impressively compact engines are designed to deliver optimal power and torque for the toughest jobs while also maximizing fuel consumption and limiting emissions.

About KOHLER Engines

Kohler has manufactured engines for more than 90 years and has continually enhanced its product lineup in an effort to help make life easier and more profitable for end users around the globe. The company now offers a full array of gasoline, diesel and gaseous-fueled engines – up to 134 hp. – which are supplied to equipment manufacturers worldwide in the lawn and garden, commercial and industrial, agricultural and construction markets. To learn more, visit http://www.KohlerPower.com or http://www.facebook.com/KOHLERPower.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis. Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engine and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-start hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit KOHLER.com.