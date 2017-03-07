Application Performance Management (APM) in the Digital Enterprise book As we wrote this book, it was our intent to keep it grounded in practical, real-world perspectives. We were able to achieve this by drawing upon the experiences of the authors along with the latest research from Enterprise Management Associates.

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of a new book, titled “Application Performance Management (APM) in the Digital Enterprise: Managing Applications for Cloud, Mobile, IoT and eBusiness,” published by Morgan Kaufmann.

Authored by Rick Sturm, founder and CEO of EMA, Julie Craig, research director of application management at EMA, and Carol Pollard, professor of computer information systems, this new book explores the fundamentals of application management, examines how the latest technological trends impact application management, and provides best practices for responding to these changes.

“As we wrote this book, it was our intent to keep it grounded in practical, real-world perspectives. We were able to achieve this by drawing upon the experiences of the authors along with the latest research from Enterprise Management Associates,” said Sturm. “We believe that this combination will give the reader a unique and practical understanding of this complex subject.”

The recent surge in digital business, cloud computing, and hybrid systems has created new challenges for development, IT operations, and business leaders. The convergence of these trends, along with technology advances in the areas of mobile, virtualization, integrations, analytics, and automation, is reshaping the requirements for application management.

“Modern application ecosystems have become so complex that they are virtually impossible to manage with traditional silo tools and manual processes. Automated management tools fill the gap between human know-how and the high-speed analysis that only ‘intelligent automation’ can provide,” said Craig. “The authors of this book draw on a combination of industry experience and years of research to provide key insights that can save time and money when selecting APM-related tools.”

This book serves as a guide for understanding these changes in the context of existing IT systems, and discusses the new requirements for managing modern systems of engagement. It defines management strategies for modern applications, guidelines for developing support processes and standards, and approaches for selecting the “right” tools to address a wide variety of internal and user-facing applications.

Additionally, the book:



Offers a framework for requirements development and tools selections with clear tips and solutions for application management professionals

Draws upon primary research to give practitioners an in-depth understanding of the challenges facing IT organizations as they transition to new technologies with unique management requirements

Gives technologists and managers insight into the tools and processes that enable them to more effectively manage large-scale applications

Includes real-world case studies and business justifications that support application management investments

“Application Performance Management (APM) in the Digital Enterprise: Managing Applications for Cloud, Mobile, IoT and eBusiness” is available online at Elsevier and Amazon.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com or blogs.enterprisemanagement.com. You can also follow EMA on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.