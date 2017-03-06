Sensera's newest camera enclosure features a smaller footprint and optimized solar charging.

Sensera Systems, a leading provider of solar-powered, cloud-connected construction camera technology and services, has launched the first major update to its MC-Series job site cameras, and will be on display this week at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.

Sensera introduces the breakthrough MC26, a low-cost, plug and play, solar-powered, wireless camera specifically designed for remotely monitoring, documenting and promoting short-cycle and smaller projects. The MC26 features 6MP HD images, time-lapse video, live streaming, integrated battery back-up, built-in cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. The cost point and simplicity of the MC26 bring advanced real-time construction site monitoring technology to small project applications for the first time. The camera is managed from any web-connected smartphone, tablet or computer.

The new MC78 model is an evolution of the robust MC68 job site security, surveillance and monitoring camera. The MC78 features a compact enclosure, improved mounting system and optimized power package that compliments the native capabilities of the MC68, which includes 8MP HD images, automatic and customized time-lapse, DVR, livestreaming and integrated remote connectivity.

Visitors to Sensera System’s exhibit Booth #S63407 and the Tech Experience will have the opportunity to view live demonstrations of its site monitoring, security and surveillance solutions, including the patented, turnkey MC series which features DIY installation, all-time remote monitoring and management, live streaming, DVR and time-lapse. The lightweight, entirely portable solar-powered camera system features an integrated, rechargeable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery pack and 3G/4G/LTE data transfer, making this the perfect solution for job sites with limited or no access to power and internet.

Sensera’s next generation of innovative, solar-powered construction cameras and software combine unrivaled flexibility and portability of integrated solar and smart power with connected intelligence. Designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA, Sensera Systems positions its unique, patented and intuitive low-power technology with highly integrated engineering to offer the industry responsive, portable project documentation and monitoring without the hefty price tag found with traditional construction cameras.

Learn how to use this innovative technology to document and share your future projects at Sensera System’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG Exhibit #S63407 or visit http://www.SenseraSystems.com.