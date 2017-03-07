Get Onboard: Guidebook Unveils Users & Groups

Guidebook today announced the availability of Users & Groups, the latest addition to the company’s mobile app platform. Guidebook Users & Groups provides enterprises and event managers with a range of new capabilities that are designed to streamline user onboarding, increase app adoption and improve the security of mobile apps that require restricted access.

“Customers of all sizes have been asking for an easy way to integrate their registration lists into Guidebook. Users & Groups delivers that capability,” said Jeff Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Guidebook. “Users & Groups also automates the delivery of email invitations, allows for whitelisting that restricts access to apps that require greater security, makes detailed user reporting available, and enables the creation and management of groups for specific offers and communications.”

Users & Groups follows on the heels of a monumental 2016 where the company delivered more than a dozen unique capabilities like Mobile Admin - enabling app updates directly from a mobile device - and Interact, a personalized social activity feed. Guidebook was also the recipient of several awards including CEMA Innovation Shootout and two Campus Technologies Readers Choice Awards. Guidebook customers Said Business School at Oxford University and CA Technologies won awards because of their innovative Guidebook-powered mobile apps. Additionally, Guidebook customers published more than 10,000 mobile apps and those apps were used more than 7.8 million times and users spent more than 90 million minutes (or 171 years) using Guidebook-powered solutions.

How Users & Groups Works

Guidebook Users & Groups delivers a number of new and innovative capabilities to the events, higher-ed, and enterprise markets. Some of the capabilities of Users & Groups include:



Email invitations: invite a list of users to a guide using their email addresses. Users can be uploaded in bulk, or added manually. Guidebook will then automatically send an email inviting users to directly download the mobile app. This significantly streamlines the process for app administrators, removing the need for a third-party email provider, smoothing the onboarding process, and increasing app adoption.

Whitelisting: this capability allows the app administrator to limit app access to a list of invited users. This is ideal for programs with exclusive content or high security needs.

User-level reporting: allows administrators to view the details of logged-in users. This provides further insight into user behavior and allows for more granular visibility into app metrics.

Groups: enables admins to organize their users into specific subsets and offer those groups targeted messages and offers.

More Information:

Guidebook Users & Groups is available immediately. The company is holding an informative Users & Groups webinar on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, please register here.

For more information on Guidebook pricing visit http://www.guidebook.com/pricing/. You can try Guidebook for free at http://www.guidebook.com.

About Guidebook

Guidebook has been making it easy for people to create mobile guides for their organizations since 2011. The world’s most admired companies use Guidebook. So do 80% out of the top colleges in the United States. Guidebook is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina, London, England and Seoul, South Korea. The company is backed by MHS Capital and Mosaic Ventures. Learn more at http://www.guidebook.com and follow us at @guidebook. For photos and logos visit http://www.guidebook.com/press.