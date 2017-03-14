Nature’s Brands New Tennessee Facility Certified by OneCert

Nature’s Brands, Inc., a company known for its full range of certified organic health and wellness products, announced its new production facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee received certification by leading accredited organic Certifying Agent, OneCert.

Since the founding of Nature’s Brands in 1995, the company has focused on the development of high-quality, natural organic nutritional supplements and personal care products. Its products are completely free from the harmful chemicals and synthetics often found in health and wellness products today. Organic Certification is a determination made by a certifying agent that a production or handling operation is in compliance with the Organic Foods Production Act and the regulations, which is documented by a certificate of organic operation.

“We are pleased to announce that OneCert has certified Nature’s Brands new production facility under the Organic Foods Production Act,” said Mark Gonsalves, CEO of Nature’s Brands. “We go to great lengths to ensure the quality of all of our products, using vetted organic ingredients in our proprietary formulas whenever possible. Our OneCert certification demonstrates to the public they are truly getting an authentic organic product.”

Such certifications are extremely important because the word “organic” oftentimes is used more as a marketing strategy than as an actual indicator of what a product is truly made of. Consumers should verify they are actually getting an organic product by checking the product label for confirmation its been “Certified Organic.” Nature’s Brands now has 155 products certified organic in three categories: 100% Organic, Organic and Made With Organic.

“We take the word ‘organic’ extremely seriously,” said Gonsalves. “Our OneCert certification is evidence of our commitment to delivering on the promise organic products provides consumers.

For more information about Nature’s Brands, visit http://www.naturesbrands.com.